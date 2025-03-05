Naperville Riverwalk upgrades | Naperville 2024 finance report | Naperville North student wins oratorical contest

Upgrades ahead for Naperville Riverwalk with new projects and expansions

Plenty of upgrades are coming soon to the Naperville Riverwalk, including expansions, renovations, and new projects.

Developments are on the docket to improve accessibility, create a new park, and extend the southern endpoint of the Riverwalk, with one project breaking ground on Thursday.

Hear more about all the changes ahead for the Riverwalk.

An upbeat report on Naperville’s 2024 finances

The city of Naperville’s finances for fiscal year 2024 exceeded expectations overall on both sides of the ledger, based on a report given at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Building permit revenue came in higher than anticipated in the past year, but expenses such as medical claims weighed on the budget.

Find out more about the city’s preliminary 2024 financial report.

Loaves & Fishes picks Megan Lynch as new executive VP of advancement

Loaves & Fishes Community Services has chosen a new executive vice president of advancement.

Megan Lynch stepped into the role on March 1, after the retirement of Nancy Wiersum.

Find out more about why Lynch was picked for the position.

Rotary Club of Naperville accepting service grant applications

The Rotary Club of Naperville is currently accepting applications for its 2025 Community Service Grants.

The grants are available for programs addressing basic humanitarian needs, defined as essentials that “prevent the threat to the health, safety, security, or well-being of a community.” Examples include food and clothing provision, shelter, mental health care, and education.

Applications are available on the Rotary Club of Naperville website and must be submitted by March 14.

Naperville North freshman wins oratorical scholarship contest

Naperville North high school freshman Chaithrika Sripathi won the American Legion Department of Illinois’ annual High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest in Springfield on Sunday, March 1.

She came up on top after giving her 8 to 10 minute oration titled “The Case for Amending the Constitution.”

Sripathi represented Naperville American Legion Post 43, which has now had the department winner for the past 3 years, according to a report by Positively Naperville. Her first-place title comes with a $2,000 college scholarship.

The National Oratorical Contest will be held May 17 and 18 in Hillsdale, Michigan.