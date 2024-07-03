Naperville Salute | Naperville Central grad in Olympics | City entrance sign feedback

Naperville Salute returns for its fourth year, bringing family-friendly fun

The Naperville Salute festival is returning to Rotary Hill this year, to bring some post Fourth of July fun.

This will be the fourth installment of the Naperville Salute, billed as a “family-friendly Independence Day Hometown Celebration,” with a special focus on honoring our nation’s military and their families. It takes place from July 5 through 7 at Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville.

Find out more about all the fun planned for the weekend event.

Naperville Central grad earns spot on USA Women’s Soccer National Team in Olympics

Former Naperville Central star soccer player Casey Krueger was officially named to the USA Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

As one of six defenders selected on the 18-player roster, this will be the second consecutive Olympic games for Krueger.

Learn more about Krueger’s background and her path to the Olympics.

Naperville asks residents to weigh in on new entrance signs

The city of Naperville is asking the public to weigh in on its entrances to the city, considering feedback before moving forward with new beautification efforts.

This comes after several new welcoming signs, lighting, and landscaping upgrades were installed over the past few years. The city said it used Naperville’s logo and color palette as inspiration for those recent adds, which were met with mixed reviews online by the public.

Residents can offer their thoughts through an online survey on the city website. The survey will be open through August 16.

Search for Waldo in downtown Naperville could net some prizes

The search for Waldo is now on in downtown Naperville.

In a game of hide-and-seek inspired by the character from the popular book series “Where’s Waldo?”, thirteen downtown Naperville businesses have hidden a figure of Waldo within their shops. Searchers can seek him out throughout July, filling up a game board along the way.

Find out how to get in on the search, and potentially win prizes!

Naperville’s Tom Miers never banked on a career in banking

After a 40-plus-year stint in banking, including a 14-year run as president of Naperville Bank & Trust, Tom Miers is retiring.

It was a career path he hadn’t banked on. But over his run, the Naperville resident made his mark in the field, while also giving back to his community.

Learn more about Miers and what his next chapter may hold.

Keep safety in mind this Fourth of July

The Fourth of July brings fun, but potential hazards as well. Though fireworks are fun to watch, officials remind the public that most are illegal in the state of Illinois, and should be left to the professionals to use.

Review some quick tips about safety for the Fourth.

Help pets feel safe on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July can be a stressful holiday for pets, many of whom can be unnerved by all the loud sounds. But experts have some tips on how to reduce that anxiety.

Learn more about how to help relax your pet and keep them feeling safe over the holiday.

Happy Fourth of July from NCTV17!

Happy Fourth of July from NCTV17! We will be taking a break from news updates over the holiday, but will return with your daily news briefs on Monday, July 8.