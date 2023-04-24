Naperville schools among best for IL sports | New agriculture center | NCC volleyball to semifinals

Three Naperville high schools named among best 25 for sports in Illinois

Three Naperville high schools have been named among the best 25 high schools for sports in Illinois by Stacker.

Coming in at No. 11 was Naperville North High School, with Naperville Central High School at No. 14 in the ranking, and Neuqua Valley High School at No. 18. Nearby Benet Academy also made the list, at No. 17.

The newswire service compiled its list using data from Niche. All four of the above Naperville area schools received an A+ ranking. Factors considered were enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, participation rates, and parent and student surveys.

Naper Settlement holds ribbon cutting for new agriculture center

Naper Settlement held a ribbon-cutting on Sunday for the Mary and Richard Benck Family Agriculture Center.

The 4,000-square-foot building will be a center for education, with a number of agricultural exhibits and a STEM lab. It will also honor Naperville’s rich agricultural history.

The center is named after Mary and Richard Benck, two local residents that have had a long-lasting agricultural impact on the community.

Test drives for autism awareness continue this week

There’s still time to take a test drive for autism awareness.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and to commemorate that, several Naperville area car dealers are taking part in the “Test Drives for Autism Awareness” campaign. Participating dealers will give a $20 donation to Turning Pointe Autism Foundation anytime someone test drives a car during the month of April.

The local car dealerships participating are Toyota of Naperville, Lexus of Naperville, Chevrolet of Naperville, Gerald Nissan of Naperville, Gerald Kia of Naperville, and Gerald Subaru of Naperville. Woodfield Lexus in Schaumburg is also taking part.

10 Edward Hospital student volunteers receive scholarships

10 Edward Hospital student volunteers each received a $2,000 scholarship thanks to the Edward Foundation.

Two of the students attend Naperville School District 203 schools, and four are from Indian Prairie School District 204. Those six are:

Elyse Huang, from Naperville North High School

Alexandria Tang, from Naperville North High School

Aparnaa Ananthakrishnan, from Metea Valley High School

Kaley Conroy, from Neuqua Valley High School

Emaan Faruqi, from Neuqua Valley High School

Nathan Wang, from Waubonsie Valley High School

Tasks the students perform include greeting visitors, delivering flowers, helping to transport patients, and lending a hand behind the scenes at the hospital.

North Central men’s volleyball advances to NCAA semifinals

North Central College men’s volleyball continues to make history. The team will be advancing to the NCAA semifinals for the first time.

In their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, the Cardinals defeated Benedictine University 3-2 in the opening round on Friday night. In the regional final on Saturday, they defeated the two-time defending national champion, Carthage College 3-1 in front of a packed Gregory Arena crowd.

North Central will now face number one ranked Vassar College at the semifinals on Friday afternoon in Owings Mills, Maryland.