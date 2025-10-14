Naperville second safest for trick-or-treating | Input on biking, walking | New subdivision approved

Naperville ranked second safest city in US for trick-or-treating

Naperville has found itself on another list – this one, of a more seasonal sort. It’s been named the second safest city in the country for trick-or-treating by SafeHome.org.

Learn what earned it the high ranking.

Naperville seeks public input on biking, walking improvements

The city of Naperville is asking the public to weigh in on its policies for bike riders and pedestrians.

The city’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Business Group is working with A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. to update the 1997 bicycle and pedestrian plan, with an eye on safety, accessibility, and filling gaps or routes that may be lacking.

Find out how to offer input.

14-lot subdivision near Clow Creek Greenway gets green light

A new 14-lot residential subdivision near the Clow Creek Greenway is moving forward, following a recent series of favorable votes from the Naperville City Council.

Plans for the housing development, to be named the Reserves of Saddle Creek, were first announced in July. At the time, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission combed through the details and forwarded a positive recommendation to the city council.

The Reserves of Saddle Creek will encompass an 8-acre parcel with current addresses of 10826-10846 S. Book Road. The land had been in unincorporated Will County and is being annexed into Naperville’s city limits.

Naperville Park District amends bidding policy

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday amended a financial policy that sets new monetary thresholds on bidding requirements for procuring supplies and materials. The board approved the policy amendment, spurred by changes in state law, after a brief discussion about its rationale and what it means for the district, going forward.

The amendment means the district will not have to go through the more complex, lengthy bidding process of posting legal public notices for supplies and materials under $60,000. The previous threshold was set at $30,000, but rising costs in recent years prompted the change in dollar figure.

The Naperville Park Board’s policies have long required district staff obtain at least three quotes for supplies and materials, and that provision remains in place, even for purchases under $60,000. The $30,000 bidding requirement for contracted labor remains in place and is unchanged.

Naperville Central student recognized for chemistry knowledge

Cole Jackson, a student at Naperville Central High School, was honored recently by the American Chemical Society’s Chicago section for his achievement in the organization’s 2025 scholarship exam.

Jackson was recognized for his demonstrated knowledge of chemistry on the exam during this fall’s ACS Education Night dinner meeting. Jackson was one of 32 students from 10 area schools who took the exam.