Natasha Grover rejoins 204 board | Fast-growing local businesses | Hispanic Heritage Month recognized

Natasha Grover rejoins IPSD 204 board to fill Supna Jain’s vacancy

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education has appointed Natasha Grover to fill the board seat vacated by Supna Jain, who was recently appointed to the Naperville City Council.

Grover is no stranger to the board, having previously served on it from 2018 to 2023.

Learn more about the decision to have Grover step into the open slot.

District 203 Title IX policy change

Naperville School District 203’s board of education on Monday approved changes to several policies addressing Title IX, noting the federal-level changes implemented earlier this year under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Three specific board policies — 2:260, 2:265 and 5:10 — do reference the latest sets of federal Title IX changes, which “include removing references to gender identity.” However, Naperville 203 will continue to uphold the provisions under the Illinois Human Rights Act, which does include language about gender identity protections.

Naperville 203’s board discussed with administrators the Title IX policy changes over multiple meetings. The changes were incorporated into a larger package of policy updates on different issues. Several residents weighed in on Title IX during public comment at the Monday board meeting, before final action was taken.

5 Naperville businesses ranked among fastest-growing in America

Five Naperville businesses have been named among the fastest-growing private companies in the country, landing on the Inc. 5000 list for 2025.

Find out which local companies scored a spot in the rankings.

Naperville recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

The Naperville City Council recently recognized Hispanic Heritage Month. Mayor Scott Wehrli has issued a proclamation for the month-long event, which began Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. In the proclamation, Wehrli noted Naperville’s “diverse and vibrant” Hispanic community.

Representatives from several local organizations were on hand as the proclamation was delivered. They include the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, the DuPage Hispanic Alliance, Naperville Sister Cities Commission, and the Sister Cities Foundation.

Naperville area programs help fuel the rapid growth of IHSA girls flag football

In only its second season as an IHSA sport, girls flag football continues to see rapid growth in Illinois. The number of teams competing more than doubled from just over 100 in 2024 to 217 teams in 2025.

Naperville-area programs are helping contribute to that trend, with teams set up at Naperville Central, Naperville North, and Benet Academy.

Learn more about the growing popularity of flag football.