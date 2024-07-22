NCC announces new president | 5th Avenue revamp | Inaugural Water Street art fair

North Central College announces new president

North Central College has announced its selection of its 12 college president, Abiodun Goke-Pariola, for what they’re calling a “transitional period.”

According to a press release, the college’s board of trustees voted unanimously to appoint Goke-Pariola to the role of president temporarily, stating that, “The College’s Board does not anticipate beginning a national presidential search before spring 2026 so there can be a focus on important priorities facing the College and higher education at this time.”

Find out more about Goke-Pariola and the college’s need for a new president.

Suspect charged with the drug-induced homicide of a Naperville man denied pre-trial release

A Chicago man was denied pre-trial release on Friday, July 19, after being accused of supplying a fatal dose of Fentanyl and Alprazolam to a man from Naperville in February 2023, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

Christopher Hobson, 38, is charged with three counts of Drug-Induced Homicide, one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 2 Felony), and one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 3 Felony).

Read more about the drug incident that took place last year.

Naperville city councilman suggests revamping 5th Avenue development efforts

A city project that spent years in development, but ultimately fell through, was brought back to the table by a Naperville city councilman.

During the new business portion of last Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, Councilman Josh McBroom put a spotlight on the underdeveloped, city-owned land in Naperville. He suggested city staff look into “best use ideas” for the 13 acres of city-owned land near the 5th Avenue train station.

Find out what council members said at the meeting and future plans for the 5th Avenue development.

Inaugural Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair in Naperville

A pop of color and craft washed over the Water Street District in downtown Naperville on Sunday, July 14, with the inaugural Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair.

The juried art exhibition and sale showcased local artists from DuPage, Will, Kane, and Kendall Counties, featuring art in a variety of mediums from paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and more

Check out what the inaugural Water Street Fine Art & Craft Fair brought to Naperville.

Naperville 11U Continental All Stars make it to state semi-finals

Naperville Little League Baseball’s Continental 11U All Stars team is headed to the state semi-finals Monday evening after claiming the district 11 championship and then going undefeated in their pool-play round of the state tournament this weekend.

The Continental All Stars face off against River Forest Monday night and should they win, will advance to the state finals

Find out more information about the Continental All Stars and their recent record.

CPR and AED workshop at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873

The RJM Strategy Group is hosting a CPR and AED safety workshop at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 Jackson Ave, on Wednesday, July 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The program will be led by Jim Geovanes of RJM Strategy Group, a certified CPR/AED instructor and seasoned aquatic safety and risk management professional. The program is open for ages 13 years old and up.

Training costs $25 per person for non-certified learning purposes or $40 with a two-year certification. Registration can be completed by emailing ray@rjmstrategygroup.com or calling RJM Strategy at 630-360-1965.