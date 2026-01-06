New businesses | Bicentennial celebration chairs sought | 500th blood donation

New businesses coming to downtown Naperville in the new year

Downtown Naperville saw over 15 new businesses open in 2025, and in the new year residents can expect at least four more to open their doors in the first quarter of 2026.

Find out which businesses will be setting up shop downtown.

City of Naperville seeks co-chairs to lead bicentennial celebrations

The city of Naperville is looking for two volunteers to serve as co-chairs in planning the city’s upcoming bicentennial celebrations.

Naperville was founded in 1831 and will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2031.

Learn more about the qualifications and how to apply.

Will County launches webinar series to prepare residents for severe weather

The Will County Emergency Management Agency has launched a new and free webinar series to help residents prepare for severe weather and emergencies.

The five-part series, “Resilience At Home: Food, Feelings, & Forecasts,” tackles topics like winter storms, cooking in power outages, and what to do in extreme heat.

Find out how to register for the online webinars.

Naperville WWII vet gets 100th birthday parade celebration

A Naperville World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2025, with a neighborhood parade organized by the community.

Members of the Judd Kendall VFW, the Naperville American Legion, friends, family, and neighbors all helped John Prescott mark the milestone.

Learn more about the celebration and Prescott’s history of service.

Aurora man celebrates 500th blood donation in Naperville

At the end of 2025, an Aurora resident reached a milestone when he came into Vitalant in Naperville for his 500th blood donation. 57-year-old Orin Albrecht has been donating since 1996.

Take a look at the celebration that greeted him as he arrived for this special donation.

Naperville Last Fling 2026 band applications being accepted

The Naperville Jaycees are now accepting band applications ahead of the 2026 Naperville Last Fling planned for Labor Day weekend.

Bands who are interested in performing at the event can apply on the Jaycees’ website. Applications are open through Jan. 31, 2026.

The community event will take place from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7.