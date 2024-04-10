New Children’s Advocacy Center | $25K to Ronald McDonald Family Room | 8-generation Naperville family

Will County unveils new Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC)

Will County held a ribbon cutting and open house for its new Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) facility on Monday, April 8.

The 27,000-square-foot space located at 1206 Cedarwood Dr., Crest Hill, will serve children who have been severely abused and neglected. The CAC is relocating to the facility from its former location in downtown Joliet.

A number of Will County and local officials were on hand for the day’s events. The new location will offer a larger, more customizable space for staff to better serve children who have gone through trauma, helping them recover, heal, and get justice.

Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland gives $25K to support Ronald McDonald House Charities

On Tuesday, Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland made a $25,000 donation to support the Meals of the Heart program at the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Members of the Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland team were on hand yesterday outside of the hospital to present the donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI). The money will cover four months of meals at the hospital’s Ronald McDonald Family Room for more than 2,500 individuals and families who are affected with pediatric cancer.

Since 2021, Northwestern Mutual Chicago has donated a total of $75,000 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

A surveillance camera policy on the books

Indian Prairie School District 204 is in the process of adding a formal board policy on the use of video surveillance monitoring equipment. The proposal comes as officials have begun installing additional surveillance cameras on buildings across District 204’s footprint.

While surveillance cameras are not new to Indian Prairie’s schools, administrators said the creation of a policy gives clear guidelines on the intended and appropriate use of such technology. The board of education had a first reading of the policy at Monday’s meeting.

Alive Aurora moving to new space

The ALIVE Aurora Teen Center will be moving to a new location.

The youth-focused nonprofit closed down operations at 78 W. LaSalle in Aurora at the end of March. It will have a grand opening at its new space at the New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, on Monday, June 3, at 1 p.m.

The group is making the move to accommodate new growth, and to be able to help serve more youth in the area. The new location will offer more space and extended center hours.

The Stenger family calls Naperville home for eight generations

A longtime Naperville family has now reached a new milestone with its history in the city. With the birth of baby Jack, the Stenger family has now become an eight-generation family in Naperville.

Learn more about the Stenger family’s 175 years of history in Naperville, spanning brewing, banking, and real estate.