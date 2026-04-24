New children’s museum CEO | Naperville native back with Cubs | Fermilab baby bison 

Kimberly Stull named new CEO of DuPage Children’s Museum

Kimberly Stull has been named as the new president and CEO of the DuPage Children’s Museum, taking over for Andrea Ingram, who will step down from the role on June 8, after six years, museum officials announced in a press release Thursday.

Stull, a veteran of the museum for more than two decades, will assume the position the following day in what is described as a “planned leadership succession.”

Learn more about the transition and the new CEO.

Naperville native Nicky Lopez traded from Rockies to hometown Cubs

For the third time in just over a year, Naperville native Nicky Lopez is joining the Chicago Cubs.

As reported by multiple outlets, Lopez was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations.

Read more about the trade and his career in the MLB.

Fermilab welcomes first baby bison of 2026

There’s a new addition to the American bison herd at Fermilab.

The first baby bison of the year was born on Monday, the earliest of an expected 20 calves over the coming weeks.

Learn more about the bison herd at Fermilab.

New courses ahead for Naperville 203

Naperville School District 203’s board of education on Monday approved the addition of six new course proposals that will be rolled out over the next two school years on a 5-1 vote. The board’s vote came on the heels of a preliminary discussion early this month.

A number of the courses are within the career and technical education department, focusing on such concepts as AI, computer science, and culinary arts. Also in the mix is the introduction of French 5 to the world languages program and advanced acting in the fine arts department.

Board member Holly Blastic cast the dissenting vote, citing concerns with the Exploring AI course and broader ethical and environmental concerns about the still-emerging technology. Board member Melissa Kelley Black was not present at the meeting.

Naperville North High School Esports champions

Naperville North High School’s Esports team, the Overwatch, took home the title of state champions in the Illinois High School Esports Association’s recent state finals.

The championship is a continuation of the Overwatch’s undefeated streak spanning the last three seasons. The team has won 13 straight matches this year.

Rosie Lavigne is senior captain of the Overwatch. Teammates include Abraham Moon, Ray Park, Andy Shi, and Evan Witte.