New sushi spot | North Aurora Road improvements | Benet alum Broadway debut

Yaba Sushi & Asian Cuisine opens at Naperville Crossings

A new sushi restaurant has made its way to south Naperville.

Yaba Sushi & Asian Cuisine is now open at Naperville Crossings, located at 2835 Showplace Dr, Suite #103.



Road improvements on North Aurora Road underway

Improvements to North Aurora Road between Pennsbury Lane and Frontenac Road are now underway, with construction expected to last through the end of 2027.

Two-way traffic should be in place on the roadway through early spring 2026, though lane closures may occur on occasion. A detour will be set up in the spring once crews begin railroad bridge removal and reconstruction.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes when possible. Project updates can be found on the city of Naperville website.

National fitness studio chain plans opening in downtown Naperville

Barry’s, a Miami-based fitness studio chain, has announced plans to occupy a retail space within Naperville’s downtown corridor in a long-vacant spot in the Main Street Promenade East building.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the proposal, which requires a variance, at a meeting Wednesday.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the proposal, which requires a variance, at a meeting Wednesday.

Benet Academy alumnus makes Broadway debut

Benet Academy alumnus Jordan De Leon has seen a lifelong dream realized, having recently made his Broadway debut.

De Leon is performing in “Mamma Mia” as a member of the ensemble and the understudy for the character Pepper.

De Leon is performing in "Mamma Mia" as a member of the ensemble and the understudy for the character Pepper.

Oktoberfest brings the oompah to Naper Settlement Friday and Saturday

Naper Settlement is bringing some “oompah” to its grounds today and tomorrow as it welcomes back Oktoberfest.

The celebration will include German cuisine and beer along with live music featuring polka, pop, country, and oompah selections, all under a giant heated tent. Some special offerings will include a stein-holding contest, a kids’ activity area on Saturday, and a special visit by the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile on Friday.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Tips collected at the beverage tents on Friday will benefit the Naperville Jaycees, with Saturday’s tips going to the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Actions in the Suburbs (ALMAS). Ticket information and a schedule of events can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

Benet Academy wins third straight boys golf regional title

For the third straight season, Benet Academy boys golf took home the regional championship.

The Redwings advance to sectionals as a team along with Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North.

Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley each qualified multiple individual golfers to the sectional round. Naperville Central junior Graeme Cavanagh won the individual title following a three-hole playoff over Benet’s Jack Quil.