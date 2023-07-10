North Aurora Road construction | Eid Fest | Garden walk

North Aurora Road traffic shift

Starting today, east and westbound traffic on North Aurora Road will be shifted to the inside lanes between Frontenac Road and Fairway Drive, according to a Naper Notify alert from the City of Naperville.

This phase of the North Aurora Road construction project is expected to be complete by late summer. Access to businesses and neighborhoods will remain throughout the work.

For more information on the project, visit the city’s website.

The Islamic Center of Naperville hosts third annual Eid Fest

More than a thousand Muslims across Naperville and surrounding areas celebrated Eid Fest Saturday afternoon at the TOCA Sports Complex. Check out highlights from the community festival.

Naperville mayor releases new guidelines for board and commission applicants

New guidelines are available for Naperville residents who want to apply for volunteer positions on city boards and commissions. Learn more about the 17-page guide released by Mayor Scott Wehrli.

DuPage and Will among top 20 of “America’s Best Counties” in economic development projects

DuPage and Will counties have both made the top 20 in a recent ranking of “America’s Best Counties” in economic development projects. Find out more about these rankings from Site Selection magazine.

Knox Presbyterian Church holds fifth annual garden walk

On Saturday, over 250 garden lovers took part in Knox Presbyterian Church’s fifth annual Garden Walk. Take a look at the community gardens on display in Naperville.