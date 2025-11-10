North boys soccer wins state | Right to die bill | Healing Field of Honor

Naperville North boys soccer wins state

After holding off Lane Tech in the semifinals, Naperville North boys soccer won the 3A state championship over St. Laurence 3-2 in penalty kicks.

The Huskies tied the game with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, with senior Eddie Zoeller eventually delivering the winning PK.

This is the fifth state title for the Naperville North program and its fourth since 2016.

Support, concerns surround bill to offer lethal medication for terminally ill patients

A bill recently passed in the Illinois state legislature could give certain patients with terminal conditions the ability to request lethal medication from their doctors — if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs it into law.

The bill, called the End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act, has support from a slim majority of state senators and representatives, but faces opposition from disability services organizations, right-to-life advocates, and the Catholic church.

Healing Field of Honor blankets Rotary Hill through Wednesday

The Healing Field of Honor is now covering Rotary Hill, paying tribute to veterans.

Dozens were on hand Thursday for the opening ceremony of the display, which also includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

IPSD 204 beginning Hill Middle School renovation process

Hill Middle School’s turn for major renovations funded by a voter-approved bond referendum in Indian Prairie School District 204 is approaching, so the district is taking steps to prepare.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

Nov. 11 – Naperville Healing Field of Honor Veteran’s Day Observance at Rotary Hill

Nov. 11 – Between the Lines Veterans Day Reception at Schoenherr Art Gallery

Nov. 13 – The Morning Show presented by NCTV17 at The Matrix Club,

Nov. 13 – Crafternoon: Felt Pie Garland at the 95th Street Library

Nov. 13 to 16 – Weed Ladies Winter Sale at Naper Settlement

Nov. 14 – IllumiBrew at The Morton Arboretum

Nov. 14 – Explore the Sound at Wentz Concert Hall

Nov. 14 – Riverview Farmstead by Lantern at Riverview Farmstead Preserve

Nov. 15 – Blast Off with DCM at DuPage Children’s Museum

Nov. 15 – NCC Faculty Recital Series – Piano Trio at Wentz Concert Hall

Nov. 15 – First Division Museum Guided Tour at Cantigny Park

Nov. 15 – November Birding Hike at Whalon Lake

Nov. 15 and 16 – Holiday Open House Weekend in downtown Naperville.

Nov. 15 to Jan 3 – Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

Nov. 16 – Echoes of the Past by DuPage Symphony Orchestra.

Nov. 16 – Keeping it Reel Film Series: Future Council by Naperville Neighbors United at The Matrix Club

Nov. 17 – Jazz Big Band Fall Concert at the Madden Theatre