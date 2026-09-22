North Central among Midwest’s best | Possibility Festival | Local Team USA competitor

North Central College named among top 20 private colleges in Midwest

North Central College has been named among the top 20 private colleges in the Regional Universities Midwest Category in a ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

North Central landed at No. 18 in that listing and came in No. 23 in the overall Midwest regional rankings among 171 institutions.

Find out how North Central scored in other categories and which school scored the top spot in the Midwest.

New Naperville Possibility Festival to promote social connection among students

A new Naperville Possibility Festival is hoping to give area students an opportunity to better connect with the people around them.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 10-11 at Central Park, will be hosted by KidsMatter, the Alive Center for Teens and Inside Out Club, alongside Go Brewing.

Find out more about what students will experience at the festival.

Naperville District 203 school improvement plans unveiled

Naperville School District 203 officials have unveiled the annual list of school improvement plans for each of the 23 buildings serving students in elementary, junior high, or high school grades.

Each of the nearly two-dozen school-specific plans includes data and metrics and addresses strides toward boosting academic achievement scores, social-emotional learning, and post-secondary readiness.

The Naperville 203 board of education had a preliminary discussion of the documents earlier this month and could vote on the package of plans at today’s meeting. Each school’s plan can be viewed in the meeting agenda on the Board Docs platform.

Neuqua freshman Aryan Gautam represents USA at World Karate Championships

After a second-place finish at the World Karate Championships Nationals competition in May, Neuqua Valley freshman Aryan Gautam is preparing to head overseas to compete for Team USA at the 2026 WKC global championship in Spain this October.

Learn more about the freshman’s career journey, which started when he was 5.

Seventh annual Moon Festival brings tradition and celebration to Pacifica Square

The seventh annual Moon Festival took over Aurora’s Pacifica Square shopping center on Saturday, Sept. 19, inviting the community to celebrate Asian culture.

Also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, the event originated in Asia, where it’s one of the most widely observed holidays.

Find out more about the local celebration of the holiday.