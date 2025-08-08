Paramount show cancellations | Jack in the Box opens | Salon seeks to sell spirits

Paramount Theatre cancels 200 shows at Copley to account for funding shortfall

Paramount Theatre in Aurora will stage about 200 fewer shows than planned at its sister venue the Copley Theatre during the next year because of funding constraints.

The theater is putting its Bold Series of performances on hiatus, canceling upcoming productions of “Covenant” and “Ride the Cyclone.”

Jack in the Box opens in Naperville

The Naperville Jack in the Box, located at 1600 E Ogden Ave., opened earlier this week.

Tensions arise at recent Naperville D203 meeting during routine board assignment discussion

Tensions and disagreements between Naperville School District 203 Board of Education member Melissa Kelley Black and the rest of the elected body occurred at a recent meeting.

Kelley Black, at the board’s Monday, Aug. 4 meeting, indicated she would decline reviewing Naperville 203’s bills and claims, which is a routine practice board members rotate each month.

IPSD 204 holding two public forums for superintendent search input

As part of its search process for a new superintendent, Indian Prairie School District 204 will be hosting two virtual forums to get input from the community about the traits they’d like to see in the ideal candidate for the job.

The forums will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 28, with both running from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be an online survey available to the public on the district’s website from Aug. 18 through Sept. 12. Focus groups and interviews with “key constituent groups” are planned in late August and early September to help further shape the profile for the position.

The district has hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to recruit Dr. Adrian Talley’s successor. Talley is stepping down from the superintendent role at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Naperville men’s salon gets liquor commission’s OK to serve spirits

A luxury men’s salon in Naperville is a step closer to expanding its drink offerings, thanks to approval from the city’s liquor commission at its meeting Thursday.

Hammer and Nails Grooming Shop was granted permission to sell spirits, following the liquor commission’s decision to amend the city’s Class M liquor license, which covers recreational or lifestyle amenities facilities.

