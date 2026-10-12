Park board bond sales | North, Benet golf top ten at State | NEF winter clothes drive

Park board authorizes sale of bonds to fund referendum projects

Naperville Park District’s Board of Commissioners approved terms for the sale of two sets of bonds to fund projects authorized by voters during a referendum this spring.

The district can now proceed toward selling bonds in the amounts of $120 million and $13 million to pay for projects including a new indoor aquatics and activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, land acquisition and trail extensions.

Commissioners heard a presentation about the details of the bond sales and repayment terms during a meeting last month, and did not discuss the topic any further on Thursday before voting unanimously to approve the plan.

See details of how the bond sales will work.

Naperville North and Benet boys golf finish top ten at IHSA State Finals

Naperville North and Benet Academy boys golf wrapped up the season at the IHSA state meet. The Redwings finished fourth as a team, led by freshman William Comiskey, who tied for 11th. The Huskies landed in seventh place with senior Colin Mills earning All-State honors after finishing in a tie for fifth.

At the girls state tournament, Waubonsie Valley senior Mina Shyam was also named All-State, tying for fifth place in Class 2A.

Watch how the players finished their season strong.

Naperville Education Foundation holding winter drive for Kid Booster center

The Naperville Education Foundation is hosting a Winter Warmth Drive to collect winter clothes for the Naperville School District 203 Kid Booster Resource Center through Oct. 16.

Items needed include winter jackets, snowpants, gloves and mittens, winter hats and sweatshirts. All donated items must be new, and NEF encourages donating clothes in solid colors that are easiest to mix and match. NEF also has winter wishlists through Amazon and Target.

Donations can be dropped off at the District 203 administration building, 203 W. Hillside Rd. Building hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Photo of gull taken in Naperville wins monthly photo contest

Shorewood resident Joe Viola won the September Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest with his shot of a ring-billed gull, taken at the Whalon Lake preserve in Naperville.

All photos submitted must be taken in one of the district’s forest preserves, with up to five photos per month allowed for consideration.

Learn more about Viola’s work and his winning photo.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.