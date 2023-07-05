Parking deck maintenance | Fourth of July | The Biking Club

Municipal Center parking deck maintenance begins today

The City of Naperville has begun maintenance work on the Municipal Center parking deck, located at 400 S. Eagle Street. Learn more about the two-phase project here.

Naperville celebrates the Fourth of July

Local Naperville communities celebrated the Fourth of July with their annual neighborhood parades. Check out highlights from yesterday’s events around the city.

Naperville man to challenge Bill Foster for 11th congressional seat

Naperville’s Qasim Rashid will challenge incumbent Democrat Bill Foster in the 2024 primary for Illinois’ 11th congressional district seat.

Rashid emigrated from Pakistan with his family in 1987. He attended North Central College for two years and finished his bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

He received his juris doctorate from the University of Richmond School of Law and currently works as an attorney at Lorium PLLC.

Rashid has run for elected office in Virginia at both the state and federal levels.

Rashid and his wife returned to Naperville in 2022 with their three children.

Foster announced his re-election bid this morning.

The City of Naperville to launch its 2023 community survey

Naperville will conduct a community survey this summer, including questions on community livability and the quality of government services. Read more about the details of the city survey here.

Naperville resident looks to help kids bike their way to success

Varun Vaid shares his enjoyment and knowledge of biking riding with Naperville youth through The Biking Club, where he rides with kids on local trails. Learn more about the recent Naperville North graduate’s group.