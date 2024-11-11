Parking deck work | Naperville boy on Kelce bros podcast | Benet senior state champ

Work on Van Buren Parking Deck starts this week

The installation of lighting upgrades at the Van Buren Parking Deck in Naperville will start the week of November 11.

The deck, located at 43 W. Van Buren Ave., will be getting new LED fixtures for the ceiling, stairways, and vestibule, as well as updated emergency call boxes.

Find out more about the upgrades and when the work will be completed.

Naperville boy featured on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast

Last week, 8-year-old Jake Vargo from Naperville was featured on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Known on Instagram as “Trickshot Jake,” Vargo was shown kicking a field goal while the football was spinning.

Take a look at the Kelce brothers’ reaction to Jake’s skills.

City buildings closed in observance of Veterans Day

As today is Veterans Day, all non-emergency city of Naperville offices and buildings will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Garbage and recycling services however will take place as per usual.

Retail service at post offices will be closed for the day, and mail service will be on hold, to resume on Tuesday.

Discount for veterans this week at Meson Sabika

Naperville restaurant Meson Sabika, located at 1025 Aurora Ave., is commemorating the Veterans Day holiday with a week-long special offer for veterans.

They’ll be offering 40% off the price of the check for any parties of four or fewer in which a veteran is dining, from today, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 17.

A new interactive gaming business

A new entertainment business revolving around the concept of interactive gaming will soon occupy a 8,100-square-foot storefront within the Fox River Commons shopping center in Naperville, based on action taken at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Activate Games will be located on the east side of South Route 59, between La Fox and Ogden avenues. An Activate representative has described the business concept as a melding of technology with fitness through a series of “choose your own adventure” options.

Benet’s Finn Richards wins 2A cross country title and Delilah Helenhouse earns all-state

At the boys and girls state cross country meets in Peoria on Saturday, Benet Academy senior Finn Richards won the 2A boys race with a time of 14:21. Richards is the first Redwing cross country state champion.

On the girls side, Benet senior Delilah Helenhouse finished in eighth place in the 2A race. Catch the highlights from both the boys and girls 2A meets.

In the 3A race, Naperville North finished in seventh as a team, with senior Emma Berres and juniors Rianna and Shania Tandon all earning all-state honors. Watch how those races played out.