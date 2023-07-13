Paul McCartney signed book auction | Meson Sabika in top 100 list | Sidewalk sales

Rare signed deluxe edition of Paul McCartney book up for auction today

Anderson’s Bookshops is auctioning off a signed copy of the deluxe edition of 1964: Eyes of the Storm, by Paul McCartney.

The rare signed limited deluxe edition of the book, which documents The Beatles’ first transatlantic trip in photographs taken by McCartney, is one of only 175 copies signed by Sir Paul himself. His signature as well as the limited-edition number appears on the first page of the book.

The online auction started at 8 a.m. today, July 13, and will run for just over 24 hours.

Photo image courtesy: Anderson’s Bookshops

Meson Sabika makes list of top 100 outdoor dining spots in US

Meson Sabika in Naperville has been named among the 100 most popular restaurants for outdoor dining in America according to a new listing by OpenTable. Find out how they were chosen and which other Illinois eateries were selected.

Benet graduate to have jersey displayed at Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Recent Benet Academy graduate Lenee Beaumont will have her jersey displayed at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Learn more about this special honor.

DuPage County Clerk receives 2023 Innovator Award for election work

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek was recently awarded the 2023 Innovator Award for Elections by the International Association of Government Officials.

Kaczmarek received the honor for her work in creating a system to streamline the verification of signatures on mail-in ballots. The new process allows election judges to view multiple voter signatures on file, rather than just one.

After instituting the new system, the number of challenges involving mail-in ballot signatures in DuPage County saw a decrease, shifting from 2.62% in the 2020 primary to .582% in the 2022 primary.

Opening celebration for Naper Commons Park

On Tuesday, the Naperville Park District held an opening celebration for Naper Commons Park. Take a look at some of the fun offered at the city’s newest neighborhood park.

Downtown Naperville Sizzling Sidewalk Sales start today

Today kicks off four special days of local shopping, with the start of this year’s Downtown Naperville Sizzling Summer Sidewalk Sales.

More than twenty different businesses will be taking part, offering summer savings. A full list of participating businesses can be found on the Downtown Naperville website.