Pet shelter hot water struggles | CART program success | Benet sectional win

Naperville pet shelter operating with limited hot water for nearly a year

A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter in Naperville has faced a challenge for the past year, operating largely without hot water.

A leaky pipe had resulted in more water use, but shutting down its flow knocked out a good portion of hot water for the shelter.

Learn more about the fundraising campaign the shelter launched to help repair the issues.

Naperville Fire Department’s CART responds to nearly 1,500 calls in 2024

The Naperville Fire Department’s Community Advocate Response Team program was widely used in its first full year of implementation, according to a recent presentation by the Naperville fire chief.

The CART program addresses non-emergency mental health and quality-of-life concerns.

Find out more about its use.

Volunteers pack meals for Feed the Need! at Benedictine University

Volunteers came together this weekend at the Dan and Ada Rice Center at Benedictine University for the annual Feed the Need! MobilePack event, packing food for children in need around the world.

This year the group reached a significant goal in its history, packing its 10 millionth meal.

Hear more about the event and where the meals go.

Benet Academy wins boys basketball sectional over Downers Grove North in front of sold-out crowd

Benet Academy boys basketball won the sectional championship for the second time in the past three seasons following a 44-32 victory over Downers Grove North in the finals.

The Redwings will face Quincy in the supersectionals at Illinois State on Monday night for a chance to head back to state.

North Central College women’s wrestling brings home second straight NCWWC runner up trophy

For the second consecutive season, North Central College women’s wrestling finished as the NCWWC national champion runner-up with the University of Iowa taking home the national championship.

The Cardinals earned 12 All-American selections led by national champions Amani Jones at 124 pounds and Sydney Petzinger at 117 pounds.

Learn more about this year’s season.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Ongoing through March 31 – 2025 Naperville Judd Kendall VFW Post Benefit Plant Sale, orders currently accepted online. Pickup will be Friday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW, 908 Jackson Ave.

March 11 – Indian Prairie School District 204 Forum hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on Channel 17 and NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

March 11 – Naperville City Council Candidate Forum – sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Naperville. Zoom-based forum at 7 p.m. Free, but registration required for live viewing. Forum available to view on demand after event.

March 12 – Naperville Park District Candidate Forum – sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Naperville. Zoom-based forum at 7 p.m. Free, but registration required for live viewing. Forum available to view on demand after event.

March 13 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., at 7 p.m. Registration required.

March 13 – Ten Commandments of Timeless Design for Houses of Any Age – Talk #1: Be Trendy with your Clothing, not your House, hosted by Naperville Preservation at Naperville Municipal Center, Rooms A & B, 7 p.m. Free for members, $10 for non-members, ticket information on website.

March 13 – Love Letters – A celebration of women through music by the Chicago Sinfonietta, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., at 6:30 p.m.

March 14, 21, 28, April 4 – Saints Peter & Paul 24th Annual Fish Fry Dinner sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, at the Ministry Center Social Hall, 36 N. Ellsworth St., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 14 to April 18, every Friday – VFW Fish Fry, at Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave., from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 14 – Pajama Party at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Included with admission or membership.

March 15 – St. Paddy’s Day 5K held by Naperville Sunrise Rotary in downtown Naperville. Start time is 8 a.m. at Centennial Beach. Registration required.

March 15 – 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, held by West Suburban Irish in downtown Naperville. Start time is 10 a.m. Begins at Naperville North High School and ends at Naperville Central High School.

March 15 – A Night in Monaco: Casino Night, at DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For ages 21 and up, tickets required.

March 15 – Divine Beauty – 10th annual women’s retreat at Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center, 4105 Naperville Rd., Lisle, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

March 15 – Tales from the Great Outdoors at The Morton Arboretum’s Sterling Morton Library, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle, from 9 a.m. to noon. Children’s book event: entrance included with arboretum admission.

March 16 – Young at Heart concert presented by DuPage Symphony Orchestra, Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., at 3 p.m. Ticket information on website.

March 16 – 2025 Naperville 203 All-District String Festival at Naperville Central High School Fieldhouse, 440 Aurora Ave., at 2 p.m. Free event.

March 17 – Sunrise on the Reaping midnight release party, Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Celebrating release of Suzanne Collins’ newest book. Tickets required.

March 18 – INSPIRE: Explore IPEF, Indian Praire Educational Foundation Breakfast Fundraiser, at White Eagle Golf Club, 3400 Club Drive, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets required.

March 20 – City Council Candidate Forum held by Naperville Senior Task Force, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, public welcome.

March 21 – Tenth Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit, held by Quad County Urban League at Chicago Marriot Naperville, 1801 N. Naper Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Registration required.

March 22 – When Seconds Matter: Public Preparedness Workshop, held by Will County Emergency Management Agency at the Plainfield Fire District, 23748 W. 135th St., at 9 a.m. Free event, but registration required.