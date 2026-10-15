Planned Endeavor, Rush merger | Pedestrian fatally struck | Active adult programming survey

Endeavor Health, Rush announce plans to merge

Endeavor Health and Rush University System for Health announced on Wednesday their plans to merge.

Intending to operate under the Rush name, the joined health system would become the largest in the Chicago area.

Learn more about the proposed merger.

Naperville man fatally struck by car while crossing Ogden Avenue

A 58-year-old Naperville man was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night as he was crossing a Naperville street.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the scene near the intersection of Ogden and Sherman avenues around 8:30 p.m.

Find out more about the incident.

County’s FY2027 budget could provide workNet DuPage childcare assistance

The DuPage County Board could allocate up to $300,000 across a two-year span of time toward a pilot program designed to assist residents in juggling career guidance and childcare assistance.

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget includes a line item toward the childcare assistance initiative for workNet DuPage clients, which was hashed over at Tuesday’s meeting.

Read more about the program proposal and what board members had to say about it.

Park district seeks input about its active adult programming

The Naperville Park District is looking for public input from those age 50 and older on its active adult programming.

Residents can weigh in through an online survey on the park district website. The survey will be open through October 31. The park district will use feedback to better shape program offerings.

Naperville Art League seeking hero-themed artwork submissions

The Naperville Art League has put out a call for artists to submit “hero” themed artwork for an upcoming show.

Artists are asked to enter original submissions highlighting veterans, active military, and first responders by October 31. The works can be turned in at the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery at 508 N. Center Street. NAL members can submit two pieces, with non-members allowed to submit one.

The show will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13 at the gallery.

Back-to-back Benet soccer state champions reunite after 25 years

Twenty-five years after taking the field as back-to-back 1A state champions, the Benet Academy boys soccer teams from 2000 and 2001 returned to the pitch together again, being recognized by the Redwing faithful for their accomplishments.

Take a look at the reunion, which took place during a recent Benet football game in a special halftime ceremony.