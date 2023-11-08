Plastic bags out at Mariano’s | Police chief on recent crimes | Remembering Eleanor Preston

Single-use plastic bags gone at Naperville Mariano’s

The Mariano’s at 1300 S. Naper Blvd. in Naperville has officially stopped offering single-use plastic bags to pack groceries.

The move is part of a larger initiative by parent company Kroger, to reduce waste and promote more sustainable options. The Naper Boulevard location is the company’s first Illinois store to roll out the program. Customers can bring their own bag for groceries, buy a paper bag for 10 cents, or purchase a reusable bag at the store.

Also, through Nov. 17, for every $50 a customer spends at the store, they will get a free reusable tote bag.

Naperville police chief addresses Apple Store smash and grab

At the start of Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres addressed the smash-and-grab that happened Monday at the downtown Naperville Apple Store.

Arres said the Naperville Police Department has “good leads” in its ongoing investigation. However, he said the incident was a reminder of the importance that “if you see something, say something,” noting that security video showed 10 cars had driven by the incident before 911 was called. Quicker notification gives a better chance for police to catch perpetrators, Arres said.

Police working with TopGolf after recent gun-related arrests in lot

At the meeting, Arres also commented on the recent firearms-related arrests that had been made in the Naperville TopGolf parking lot, with four incidents within a two-month period.

Arres said he’s had meetings with the company’s local and national security management teams to discuss proactive measures TopGolf can take to increase safety and security. The NPD will also continue to have a heavy presence in the TopGolf parking lot, Arres said.

Naperville City Council may move speaker sign-up deadline

Naperville City Council may move the speaker sign-up deadline from 4 p.m. to just before a meeting begins.

The current sign-up deadline is three hours before the start of a meeting. This was set to give council members enough time to determine if any speakers donated to their campaign.

Since the dais repealed the campaign contribution disclosure ethics ordinance at its last meeting, council members and one member of the public voiced a desire to move the deadline back.

The dais voted unanimously with a straw poll vote for staff to provide a report on the topic at the Dec. 5 city council meeting.

Naperville CAPS to hold “Holiday Tips” safety event

Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) will be holding a “Holiday Tips” safety event at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15, at Naperville’s 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

Representatives from the Naperville Police Department and Naperville Fire Department will be on hand to share security tips for the holidays. The free event will also have complimentary pizza, beverages, and a raffle for a Ring doorbell.

Those interested are asked to RSVP on the event website.

Remembering Eleanor Preston

Eleanor Preston, longtime Napervillian and warm presence in the community, died on Nov. 3.

Eleanor served as a volunteer at Edward Hospital for 25 years, and was actively involved with Grace United Methodist Church. She was born in Compton, Illinois, and grew up a farm girl, riding her horse each day to attend a one-room school.

She married her husband Cliff in 1948, and the two made a home in Naperville in 1952, where they raised their children, Marcia and Tom. The couple was known well for Cliff’s business, Preston Builders, and their support of the Naperville Riverwalk.

Eleanor was 96 years old. Memorial information can be found on the Friedrich Jones Funeral Home website.