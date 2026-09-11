Remembering 9/11 | Human West Nile case | Gun safe distribution

Naperville memorial continues to honor Commander Shanower 25 years after 9/11

25 years ago today, Naperville native Navy Commander Dan Shanower was killed at the Pentagon in the Sept. 11 attacks. Two years later, the city would erect a memorial to remember him and the nearly 3,000 victims from that day.

Learn more about how that memorial came to be and what it represents to those who helped create it.

Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony being held Friday

The city of Naperville will commemorate the 9/11 attacks with a Remembrance Ceremony at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial today. The event will begin with musical selections by the Naperville Municipal Band at 4:45 p.m., with the ceremony to start 15 minutes later.

Learn more about the event, which NCTV17 will broadcast live on air and online.

Will County reports first human case of West Nile for 2026

Illinois health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in Will County in 2026.

A 51-year-old tested positive after developing symptoms in August, but was not hospitalized. The person is now in recovery.

Find out what health officials say the public should do to protect themselves against West Nile.

DuPage County Board funds gun safe distribution at upcoming Safety Saturday event

The DuPage County Board recently allocated $25,000 toward the purchase of 325 gun safes that will be distributed to residents at the Safety Saturday event on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Several board members shared words of support for the appropriation, pointing out the initiative is intended to prevent self-inflicted or unintentional firearm injuries.

Read more about the board’s gun safe purchasing plan.

American Red Cross to launch Naperville-area blood donation center

A new American Red Cross Blood Donation Center is coming to the Naperville area next spring. The development will mark the organization’s eighth donation center in Illinois.

Find out more about the new center being planned.