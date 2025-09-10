Remembering Coach Al Carius | Child pornography arrest | IPSD 204 budget approved

Legendary North Central coach Al Carius inspired athletes beyond championships

Longtime North Central College cross country and track & field coach Al Carius died early Tuesday morning at the age of 83, after a long fight with cancer.

Carius coached athletes at the college for more than five decades, earning numerous national championships and accolades. He was known for his infectious spirit and positive attitude, always reminding athletes to “run for fun and personal best.”

Naperville man facing child pornography charges

A Naperville man was recently arrested on child pornography charges, including three counts of possession and three counts of dissemination of child pornography.

36-year-old Julian Zborowski was detained by Illinois State Police on Sept. 5 following their months-long investigation into the sharing of child sexual abuse materials.

IPSD 204 balances budget with ‘small excess’; plans capital spending

A $455 million spending plan is now official in Indian Prairie School District 204, after the school board unanimously approved the 2025-26 budget.

The budget represents the first full year of the Safer, Stronger 204 capital program, funded by last fall’s $420 million bond referendum, and it comes in balanced with a projected “small excess” of $210,900.

Centennial Beach admissions down, but other Naperville Park District metrics strong

This summer, Naperville’s Centennial Beach saw a dip in admissions, particularly due to volatile weather, park district officials say.

However, participation in other areas of the park district has remained strong, at times outpacing last year’s figures.

Suicide Prevention Month recognition

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy recognized Suicide Prevention Month during her regular report to the County Board at Tuesday’s meeting. As part of the recognition, Conroy spotlighted the county’s new Crisis Recovery Center, which opened early this month.

Suicide Prevention Month is officially recognized across the globe today, Sept. 10.

DuPage County’s Wheaton-based Crisis Recovery Center, located at 115 N. County Farm Road, has been touted as transformative and first-of-its-kind because of the depth and breadth of services offered. Conroy, in her report, said the center complements other services, such as the 988 crisis line that people can call into in times of distress.