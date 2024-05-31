Residential burglary arrest | Naperville Farmer’s Market opens | Playoff baseball no-hitter

Naperville teen arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicle, stealing keys from home

A Naperville teenager has been arrested for a residential burglary, during which he allegedly broke into a vehicle, gained entry to the garage, and stole car keys from the home’s mudroom.

Conor S. Cichy, 19, has been charged with both residential burglary and burglary.

Read more about the incident, which took place on May 28.

Naperville Farmer’s Market opens June 1

The Naperville Farmer’s Market will kick off its summer season on Saturday, June 1 from 7 a.m. to noon near the 5th Avenue Train Station, 200 E. 5th Ave.

More than 50 vendors will be out at Saturday’s market, offering a variety of items including fresh produce, flowers, and baked goods.

The first 100 customers at Saturday’s market will receive a reusable bag, distributed at the center’s entrance.

Read, renew, and repeat with the Naperville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

Summer’s just about here, which means it’s time for the Naperville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, June 1, with this year’s theme of “Read, Renew, Repeat.” The library has programs for all ages to take part, with no library card required.

Learn more about the variety of summer reading programs offered by the Naperville Public Library.

Contemporary art gallery to open in downtown Naperville on June 1

Galeria Azul, a contemporary art gallery, is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Beidelman Furniture building, 239 S. Washington St.

The showcase features artwork from about 40 artists around the world. Galeria Azul will have live music and artsy desserts for attendees.

The event will also offer artwork consultation services and the chance to rent art for commercial spaces and events.

Local tree climbers reach new heights at statewide competition

Earlier this month, 29 local climbers spent a sunny spring weekend at the Illinois Arborist Association’s 2024 Tree Climbing Championship at St. James Farm Forest Preserve in Warrenville.

All of the competition’s participants were trained arborists. Each took part in five events, all testing different tree-climbing skills. The statewide competition aims to help the public understand advanced tree climbing and how to do it safely.

Check out the highlights from the local championship.

Waubonsie Valley baseball’s Owen Roberts tosses no-hitter in IHSA playoffs

Waubonsie Valley baseball’s Owen Roberts pitched a no-hitter in a 3-0 playoff victory over Plainfield North on Wednesday, May 29. The junior became the 14th player in program history to throw a no-hitter.

The stellar performance from Roberts helped lead the Warriors to its first sectional championship game since 2005, where they will face off against Downers Grove North on Friday, May 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Watch the highlights from the playoff no-hitter.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend kicks off with mostly sunny skies on Friday, with a high of 77.

Showers are expected throughout Saturday, with a high of 64. The National Weather Service estimates rainfall amounts of between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

The skies will clear up on Sunday, with a high of 78.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.