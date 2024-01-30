Ron Keller memorial services | Republican candidate forum | Todd Channell Hall of Fame

Memorial services set for longtime Naperville Municipal Band director Ron Keller

Memorial arrangements have been set for longtime Naperville Municipal Band director Ron Keller.

A teacher and mentor to many, Keller died on Jan. 24 at the age of 84. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 2 at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 25 E. Benton St., Naperville.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Both services are open to the public.

Naperville League of Women Voters hosts Republican candidate forum

An online candidate forum for the 11th Congressional Republican primary will be hosted by the Naperville League of Women Voters on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Candidates Jerry Evans, Susan Hathaway-Altman, and O. Kent Mercado are expected to attend the virtual forum, which will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. The forum can also be streamed on Facebook.

For the Democratic primary, incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster will face opponent Qasim Rashid. The Illinois primary election will be held March 19.

Paramount Theatre brings regional premieres as part of 2024-25 series

The Paramount Theatre is bringing the regional premiere of two musicals to Aurora as part of its upcoming 2024-25 series: Frozen and Waitress. They’ll take the Paramount stage along with The Full Monty and Cats as part of the Broadway series.

Learn more about other shows in the Paramount season, as well as a new theater they’ll be opening this summer.

DuPage County safe from scams event for seniors on Jan. 31

DuPage County officials will be holding a workshop to help senior citizens better recognize and avoid scams. “Safe from Scams: Protecting Seniors and Their Assets” will take place on Jan. 31 at 9:30 a.m. at the JTK Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton.

Find out more about the event and some common techniques scammers use to hook their victims.

D203 college and career pathway program

At last week’s Naperville District 203 School Board meeting, administrators reported on the college and career pathway program. In the report, they offered up a glimpse of what is ahead for the initiative in the years to come.

Learn more about the full report, which shows the district landing above state averages for college and career readiness.

Naperville native Todd Channell inducted into Illinois Hockey HOF

Naperville native Todd Channell was inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023 alongside nine other luminaries on Sunday, Jan. 28. In 1986, Channell became the first player from Naperville to sign an NHL contract by joining the Hartford Whalers.

Find out more about the former pro, a standout hockey and baseball player at Naperville North.