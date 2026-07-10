Route 59 lane closures | New fireworks date | VFW honors

Intermittent lane closures on Route 59 to start Monday

The stretch of Illinois Route 59 between McCoy Drive and Artesian Road will experience intermittent daytime lane closures starting Monday, July 13, due to resurfacing work, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work is part of a $4.6 million project, which will include patching and resurfacing the roadway and building new sidewalk ramps that are ADA-compliant.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as delays are expected. Access to businesses and residences in the work area will remain open during the construction. The work is expected to be done in November.

Naperville Fourth of July fireworks show rescheduled for August 8

The Naperville Community Fireworks Show originally planned for the Fourth of July has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 8.

Find out more about the plans for the event.

DuPage County to allocate funds for digital forensics unit

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office is in the preliminary stages of creating a digital forensics unit to help prosecutors and countywide law enforcement sift through the increasing volume of data that comes in from digital devices.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin recently indicated he plans to launch the unit in August, and he has received widespread support on the DuPage County Board.

Read more about the new unit, its rationale, and why officials say it is important at this point in time.

Naperville Judd Kendall VFW earns back-to-back ‘All American’ honors

The Judd Kendall VFW post #3873 has received high honors for its leadership, teamwork, and membership growth.

Naperville’s local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 908 W. Jackson Avenue, has been named an All-State and All-American chapter by the national organization, both for the second year in a row.

Learn more about what earned them the distinction.

Naperville student recognized in national EngineerTeen Writing Contest

Naperville North High School student Audrey Wang was recognized as a finalist in the EngineerTeen Writing Contest, held by the National Academy of Engineering.

Wang placed second among high school students with her project on how engineers improve everyday life.

Find out more about the concepts she came up with.