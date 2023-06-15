Scam alert | $2M bond in fatal DUI crash | Fredenhagen fountain options

Naperville police warn residents against scam calls

Naperville police are warning residents to beware of scam calls, after receiving several reports of incidents on Wednesday. Find out what ploy these scammers are using.

$2 million bond for man charged in fatal DUI crash

A $2 million bond has been set for a man charged with killing a Naperville school teacher on April 6 while driving under the influence of alcohol. Read more about the incident.

Neuqua financial secretary accused of using district credit card for personal use

A Naperville woman working as the financial secretary at Neuqua Valley High School has been accused of using an Indian Prairie School District 204-issued credit card for personal use, officials said. Learn more about the charges.

New options considered for Fredenhagen Park fountain

The Naperville Riverwalk Commission is discussing four possible options for the Exchange Club Memories Fountain at Naperville’s Fredenhagen Park, which has been shut down since 2021. Learn more about what’s being considered.

Will County hosts low-cost pet vaccine clinic

This Saturday Will County residents can bring their pets to the Will County Animal Control offices in Joliet to get vaccines at a discount, along with free microchipping.

The low-cost pet vaccine clinic for dogs and cats will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the animal control offices at 22452 Cherry Hill Road. Visits will also require a $28 annual exam. Vaccine costs will range from $20 to $40.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the SNIP Society at (815) 630-4411 or (347) 920-9189, or (815) 740-4681 for Spanish-speaking assistance. The event is being hosted by the SNIP Society and Will County Animal Control.

Naperville Central student competes on USA Under 16 team

Trinity Jones, who just finished her freshman year at Naperville Central High School, is competing this week with the USA Under 16 team in the FIBA Women’s Americas Championships in Mexico. The tournament will conclude on Monday.

Jones was recently named the Newcomer of the Year in the annual Naperville Sports Weekly Award Show.