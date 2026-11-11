Scam alert | IPSD 204 driver’s ed costs | North Central women’s triathlon national win

Naperville police warn of FTC phone number deactivation scam

The Naperville Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving Federal Trade Commission impersonators.

According to the FTC, scammers claim to be officials from their organization, informing callers that their registered phone number is being used to commit scams in another country.

Find out how the scammers use this scenario to get personal information and money from their victims.

IPSD 204 seeks to cover more driver education costs through fees

Teaching students to drive is a program that doesn’t pay for itself in Indian Prairie School District 204 — and in many districts across the state.

But, looking to decrease the gap between funding for and costs of driver education, the district is seeking a waiver from Illinois school code to charge a higher fee beginning next year.

Learn what the new cost for the program would be if the proposal is approved.

Will County Sheriff’s Office launches Peer Support Team

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new effort to provide mental health and wellness resources to its members in the form of a Peer Support Team.

The team, launched in late October, will provide non-clinical support to all employees of the sheriff’s office.

Read more about the group and the resources it will offer.

North Central College women’s triathlon wins a fifth straight National Championship

The North Central College women’s triathlon team continued its historic run at the 2026 USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Arizona.

The Cardinals took home their fifth consecutive national championship title and eighth title overall in program history.

Find out more about this latest victory.

More than 8,700 pounds of pumpkins smashed at Naperville Park District event

More than 8,700 pounds of pumpkins were smashed Saturday at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots at the Naperville Park District’s annual Pumpkin Smash event.

194 families took part, hauling in 779 pumpkins to be smashed into the soil to act as compost. The park district brought the event back this year after canceling it in 2025 due to construction at the plots.

‘Linework’ draws out next generation of artists at College of DuPage

A new exhibit lines the walls of the Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the College of DuPage.

“Linework” displays the work of Chicago-area artists and Columbia College Chicago students from their publication by the same name.

Take a look at some of the work in the exhibit.