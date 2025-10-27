SECA program review | Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic | Fog Bog Halloween display

Naperville City Council reviewing structure of SECA program

Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts grant program is slated to go under the microscope in the coming months, with possible structural changes coming next year.

As a first step, city staffers will generate a report that includes a historical analysis of SECA, which has been fortified through the city’s 1% food and beverage tax.

Read more on the reasons for the program’s review.

Naperville fire personnel honored for excellence at CAPS ceremony

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety honored members of the Naperville Fire Department at a ceremony at Mesón Sebika on Thursday night.

Twenty-nine firefighters received CAPS community service awards for their outstanding actions to protect and serve Naperville residents and visitors.

Learn more about this year’s CAPS honorees.

Naperville North football wins a thrilling 21-15 crosstown classic over Naperville Central

The annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic lived up to its name with another thriller between Naperville North and Naperville Central football. The Huskies scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run from William Eloe with just over 10 seconds remaining in the game, earning the 21-15 victory.

With a record of 6-3, Naperville North is the lone local team moving on to the IHSA playoffs. The Huskies will play at Oswego on October 31st with a 7:00 pm kickoff.

See some of the highlights from Friday night’s game.

Ghostbusters take over Naperville yard in ‘Fog Bog’ Halloween display

Naperville resident Jeremy Prendergast and his family have transformed their front lawn into a free interactive Halloween display known as The Fog Bog.

It features multiple fog machines and themed Halloween decorations that create a spooky experience, with this year’s theme being Ghostbusters.

Take a look at what they call “Naperville’s Foggiest Halloween yard Display.”

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 – Halloween Trolley Tours by Naperville Trolley & Tours

Oct 27 to Oct. 31 – Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest at 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton

Oct. 27 – Nov. 2 – SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition presented by BrightSide Theatre

Oct. 27 – Paws in the Park at Cantigny

Oct. 30 – Celebrity Bartending Event benefitting GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley at The George

Oct. 30 – Riverwalk Viewing – View the Moon and other Night Sky objects by Naperville Astronomical Association

Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 – “The Moors” presented by North Central College Department of Theatre

Nov. 1 – Celebrate Day of the Dead, Dia de Muertos at Naperville Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

Nov. 1 – North Central College Sonata – Sonatina Festival Guest Recital – Jooeun Pak at the Wentz Concert Hall

Nov. 1 – Strengthening Local Food Systems featuring Robin Greenfield, Activist & Forager at North Central College

Nov. 1 and 2 – Romeo & Juliet, Cinderella – A Candlelit Symphony of Love at Belushi Performance Hall

Nov. 2 – Chamber Concert F-Plus at Thornhill Education Center at the Morton Arboretum

Nov. 2 – Great Midwest Train Show at DuPage County Fairgrounds