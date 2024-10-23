Sentencing in fatal overdose | Drive-thru only Chick-fil-A | Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming

Man gets 12-year prison sentence for supplying drugs causing Naperville man’s fatal overdose

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for supplying the heroin and fentanyl which caused a Naperville man’s fatal overdose.

Shawn Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide in the matter on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and was sentenced later that same day.

Learn more about what happened in the case.

Chick-fil-A planning drive-thru only restaurant in south Naperville

Chick-fil-A plans to construct a drive-thru-only operation at the site of the former Taps N Tenders restaurant, 3320 S. Route 59, based on plans unveiled at a Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16

This would be the Atlanta-based chain’s second Naperville location.

Find out more about the proposed plans.

Naperville North boys water polo coach Kelly Reif named an IHSA Coach of the Year

Naperville North High School boys water polo head coach Kelly Reif was recently named the Boys Water Polo Coach of the Year by the IHSA for 2023-24.

Reif started at Naperville North in 2021. This season, she led the Huskies to a 31-5 record. Under her guidance, the team has made three appearances at state, and earned a third-place state trophy this year – the team’s first state trophy since 2014.

Her career record at Naperville North is currently 83-18.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to downtown Naperville this Saturday

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into downtown Naperville on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The bright pink truck is a mobile pop-up shop and cafe, filled with all things Hello Kitty. This time around it will be stocked with special merch and treats, celebrating Hello Kitty’s 50th birthday this year.

Learn more about the truck’s visit, and about Hello Kitty who, surprisingly…is not a cat!

Final day for Mobile Museum of Tolerance’s Naperville visit

Today is the final day for the Mobile Museum of Tolerance’s Naperville visit.

The 32-seat traveling museum carrying a message of acceptance will be open to the public outside of the 95th Street Library from noon to 6 p.m.

Take a look at what you’ll find inside the mobile museum.

Online sex trafficking safety presentation at Naperville’s Grace Pointe Church

Naperville’s Grace Pointe Church recently hosted an online sex trafficking safety presentation by Kim Smith, a Shared Hope International ambassador.

The presentation covered different forms of sex trafficking, tips to stay safe, and signs of online exploitation. Smith noted that parental involvement and monitoring of kids’ online activities is critical.

Hear more tips offered by Smith at the presentation.

IPSD 204 notes a time to celebrate principals

School board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 gave a formal nod of thanks on Monday to the roughly 35 principals in the district, with a resolution recognizing October as National Principals Month.

“Principals are a backbone of our community at our schools,” school board President Laurie Donahue said. “I think we’re all greatly appreciative of the work and effort that they put into our district — every single day, every single evening, every single moment of their lives.”

The board also recognized the week of Oct. 20-26 as Principal Appreciation Week and Friday, Oct. 25 as Principal Appreciation Day.