Severe storm threat | India Day funding appeal | Oberweis-Giordano’s collaboration

Possible severe storms bringing hail, tornado risk to Naperville tonight

The Naperville area could see some severe weather tonight, with the chance for thunderstorms bringing damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says the greatest threat is between 5 p.m. and midnight, with the Naperville region at a Level 3 risk for severe storms. With several waves of rainfall expected, forecasters say there is a possibility for flash flooding.

Officials advise the public to stay weather aware and keep an eye on the forecast.

India Day organizers appeal Naperville leaders for city funding

The organizers of Naperville’s annual India Day celebration are seeking funding from the city in the hopes of bringing the event back this year after a one-year hiatus.

The Indian Community Outreach organization, which oversees India Day, sought funding through Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts grant program, but the request this year was denied.

Read more about the ICO’s request and what Naperville officials had to say about it.

Oberweis to open first Scoop Shop in downtown Naperville Giordano’s

Naperville is scooping up a new partnership between two popular Chicago brands.

Oberweis is set to open its first-ever Scoop Shop on April 28 inside the Giordano’s on 119 South Main Street.

Find out more about this collaboration and some local nods on the menu lineup.

Naperville sidewalk projects spread joy as part of worldwide project

In several Naperville neighborhoods small, unexpected displays are turning everyday walks into little moments of joy.

They’re part of a project called Worldwide Sidewalk Joy, more than 1,000 whimsical neighborhood installations across the country and beyond.

Take a look at some of these spots, where people can both give and take pieces of positivity.

Rotary Club of Naperville presents Paul Harris Fellowship awards

The Rotary Club of Naperville recently presented its 2026 Paul Harris Fellowship Community Service Awards.

The honor is given to non-Rotarians who have gone above and beyond in promoting service above self, in several categories.

Receiving an award for club service was Nadia Baran. For community service, Ashley Abraham, LaTunja Jackson, and Jean E. Kloepper were honored. Awarded for international service were Tara Beth Leach and Olivia Riggs. Supna Jain was recognized for vocational service, and Kathleen O’Connor, Michael O’Connor, and Shelby Schultz for youth service.