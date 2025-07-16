Severe storms possible | Naperville Trolley celebrates 30 years | 50 year band member honored

Severe storms possible for Naperville area today

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Naperville area today, with scattered thunderstorms expected to hit this afternoon. The greatest threat is predicted between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The storms could bring damaging winds, localized flash flooding, and the potential for a tornado.

There’s also an air quality alert for the area through midnight due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Officials say those with pulmonary or respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity.

Ding! Ding! Celebrating 30 years of the Naperville Trolley

This year, the Naperville Trolley is celebrating three decades of giving riders a unique way to view the sights and seasons of Naperville.

Find out more about the Naperville Trolley’s 30-year history.

Naperville Park District seeks public input on proposed capital improvement projects

The Naperville Park District is asking the public to weigh in on its proposed capital improvement projects for 2026.

Residents can share their input in a virtual open house on the park district’s website from Wednesday, July 16, through noon on Wednesday, July 30. Detailed designs for most projects have not yet been developed to allow for the park district to take comments into account.

Current projects on the list include playground renovations at Apache Park, Burr Oak, Fox Hill Greens, Knoch Park, Queensbury Greens, Springhill Park, and Wil-O-Way Park, as well as pond dredging and shoreline restoration at Summerfield Lake Park.

Dick Wheeler honored for 50 years with Naperville Municipal Band

For 50 years, Dick Wheeler has struck the right chord playing his clarinet with the Naperville Municipal Band.

During a concert on Thursday, July 10, the band recognized his five decades of service.

Hear some highlights and learn what his time on the band has meant to Wheeler.

Naperville student entrepreneurs compete, showcase product in National Pitch Night

A team of student entrepreneurs from Naperville, striving to make traveling easier, was among the finalists in a national competition.

Naperville North High School students Noah Wrodarczyk, Bremen Dinh, and Aayush Thakkar, who created Roam Travel, showed off their main product, the Roam Link.

Learn more about what it does and how they fared in the competition.

Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s create Chicago Dog Deep Dish pizza mashup

Two local food brands have joined forces in honor of National Hot Dog Day, recognized on July 16, to create the ultimate mashup.

Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s have come together to create the “Chicago Dog Deep Dish:” a pizza containing all the traditional flavors found in a Chicago-style hot dog.

Find out more about this special pizza to relish.