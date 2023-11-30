Shooting death arrest | Independent living center fire | Mini golf at Morton Arboretum

Bolingbrook man charged in 2022 shooting death of Naperville man

A Bolingbrook man has been arrested in connection with the 2022 shooting death of 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield, of Naperville. Learn more about the incident and the charges against Sammy Gibson.

Fire at independent living center displaces several residents

A fire at an independent living center in Naperville on Wednesday forced the evacuation of residents, with one being rescued from the second floor. Learn more about the incident at the Katharine Manor Apartments.

Tree-themed mini golf course coming to Morton Arboretum in 2024

Though most are gearing up for winter, The Morton Arboretum is looking ahead to spring, when it will launch a new, nine-hole mini golf pop-up course. Find out more about the tree-themed course.

New KidsMatter initiative helps develop community leaders

A new initiative by Naperville nonprofit KidsMatter hopes to help develop the community leaders of the future. Learn more about the Teen Philanthropy Initiative for high school juniors.

Live Nativity event planned at The Compass Church Dec. 10

The Naperville campus of The Compass Church at 1551 Hobson Rd. is hosting a live Nativity event on Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free event will feature five different scenes using live actors and animals to depict the Christmas story. Recorded narration and effects will also be part of the program.

The event itself runs from about 20 to 30 minutes. The final entry for admission will be at 7:30 p.m.