Stolen vehicle arrests | Verdict in hate crime trial | North Central football to semifinals

Three arrested after alleged stolen SUV discovered in Naperville

Two men and a juvenile were arrested Saturday after a foot pursuit with the Naperville police, following the discovery of a stolen vehicle linked to an alleged carjacking in another suburb.

The black GMC Acadia was discovered shortly after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of S. Washington Street.

Learn more about what happened after the car was found, which led to the three arrests.

Naperville man found guilty of criminal damage, but not guilty of hate crime

A Naperville man was found guilty of criminal damage to property for placing swastika stickers on campaign signs of then-DuPage County Board candidate Patty Gustin in October 2022.

However, Keith Klingeman, 51, was found not guilty of hate crime charges.

Read more about the case, and the ruling, which came after more than two years of court proceedings.

Indian Prairie CARES funding sought

Several advocates within Indian Prairie School District 204 implored the DuPage County Board to allocate funding for the CARES clinics that had been offered in recent years. Their pitch was made during public comment at Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

Indian Prairie officials are asking the County Board to use the new member initiatives funding in their fiscal year 2025 budget to help fund the CARES clinics, which in recent years have been a source of assisting students in need of mental health services. Prior grant funding for the clinics has been exhausted.

Naperville Shop with a Cop takes kids on a holiday shopping spree

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) got into the holiday spirit with its Thursday night’s Shop with a Cop event.

During the annual holiday tradition, the NPD invited families to join them at Target on W. Jefferson Avenue, where an officer, detective, dispatcher, or social worker assisted them in shopping around for holiday gifts.

Take a look at the smiles the event brought to the faces of both kids and cops.

Outgoing Naperville Park District finance director recognized

Sue Stanish, who has served as the Naperville Park District’s finance director since 2011, is retiring this month.

The Park Board on Thursday recognized Stanish for her numerous contributions within the district, which included playing a role in bringing to fruition such large-scale projects as the Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, and renovations to Centennial Beach.

Tricia Dubiel, who has served in a similar role in the Bolingbrook Park District, is succeeding Stanish later this month.

North Central College football heading to NCAA semifinals

North Central College football used an overpowering defensive performance to shut down the top rushing attack in Division III football as the Cardinals defeated Springfield College 27-3, advancing to the NCAA semifinals for a fifth consecutive season.

NCC will host Susquehanna in the semis with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, December 21.