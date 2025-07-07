Stop speeding campaign | North Central Basketball Hall of Fame inductee | Neighborhood parades

Naperville police stepping up patrols for July campaign to reduce speeding

The Naperville Police Department is stepping up patrols throughout July for the “Speeding Catches Up With You” campaign.

It’s working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 law enforcement agencies in the statewide campaign to help reduce speeding, while also watching out for other traffic violations.

Enforcement of speed limits will be intensified throughout the month, with offenders stopped and ticketed. Police will be keeping a particular eye on major roadways where speed-related crashes frequently occur.

North Central legend Bill Warden to be inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame

The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced its class of 2025, which includes legendary North Central College player and coach Bill Warden.

The late Cardinal standout graduated in 1955 as the leading scorer in program history with 2,249 career points: a record that still stands today.

Learn more about Warden’s standout performance on the court, both as a player and a coach.

DuPage Credit Union recycling, shredding event raises more than $1,800

The DuPage Credit Union raised $1,822 to buy backpacks and school supplies for those in need, through its 12th annual Drive, Drop, and Donate event held June 13.

The shredding and recycling event also garnered 7,500 pounds of paper and 3,440 pounds of electronics.

Since the program’s start in 2014, it has brought in more than $125,400 to supply DuPage County students with essential school items.

Naperville neighborhoods celebrate the Fourth of July

Though the city of Naperville does not have an official Fourth of July parade, several neighborhoods around town have created their own to commemorate the day.

Take a look at how a few of them celebrated our nation’s independence.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 8 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 8 – River Sounds in downtown Naperville

July 9 – Sacred Songs of Justice and Joy with Mark A. Miller and Friends at Wentz Concert Hall

July 9 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum

July 10 – Origins of Naperville Walking Tour through Naper Settlement

July 10 – Blooms & Bites: Summer Bounty (Herbs) at Cantigny

July 10 – Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue by BrightSide Theatre.

July 10 – Dick Wheeler’s 50th Anniversary by Naperville Municipal Band

July 10 – Jason Max Ferdinand Singers In Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

July 10 to July 13 – Summer Sidewalk Sales in downtown Naperville.

July 10, 15, 23 – Crafternoon: Recycled Book Sun at 95th Street Library

July 11 – Washington Street Bridge Grand Reopening Celebration at 419 S. Washington Street

July 11 – Family Bingo at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center

July 11 – Naperville Summer Ale Fest at Naper Settlement

July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 – Walking play: Pride and Prejudice at The Morton Arboretum

July 12 – Puzzle Swap at 95th Street Library

July 12 – Solar Saturday by the Naperville Astronomical Association

July 12 – Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band Concert at Cantigny

July 13 – Concerts in Your Park: The Throwbacks presented by Naperville Park District

July 13 – Music on the Farm presented by The Conservation Foundation

July 13 – Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair along Water and Webster streets

July 13 – Lustgarten Foundation’s Walk for Research at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion