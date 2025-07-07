Stop speeding campaign | North Central Basketball Hall of Fame inductee | Neighborhood parades

Naperville police stepping up patrols for July campaign to reduce speeding
The Naperville Police Department is stepping up patrols throughout July for the “Speeding Catches Up With You” campaign.
It’s working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 law enforcement agencies in the statewide campaign to help reduce speeding, while also watching out for other traffic violations.
Enforcement of speed limits will be intensified throughout the month, with offenders stopped and ticketed. Police will be keeping a particular eye on major roadways where speed-related crashes frequently occur.
North Central legend Bill Warden to be inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced its class of 2025, which includes legendary North Central College player and coach Bill Warden.
The late Cardinal standout graduated in 1955 as the leading scorer in program history with 2,249 career points: a record that still stands today.
Learn more about Warden’s standout performance on the court, both as a player and a coach.
DuPage Credit Union recycling, shredding event raises more than $1,800
The DuPage Credit Union raised $1,822 to buy backpacks and school supplies for those in need, through its 12th annual Drive, Drop, and Donate event held June 13.
The shredding and recycling event also garnered 7,500 pounds of paper and 3,440 pounds of electronics.
Since the program’s start in 2014, it has brought in more than $125,400 to supply DuPage County students with essential school items.
Naperville neighborhoods celebrate the Fourth of July
Though the city of Naperville does not have an official Fourth of July parade, several neighborhoods around town have created their own to commemorate the day.
Take a look at how a few of them celebrated our nation’s independence.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
July 8 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement
July 8 – River Sounds in downtown Naperville
July 9 – Sacred Songs of Justice and Joy with Mark A. Miller and Friends at Wentz Concert Hall
July 9 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum
July 10 – Origins of Naperville Walking Tour through Naper Settlement
July 10 – Blooms & Bites: Summer Bounty (Herbs) at Cantigny
July 10 – Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue by BrightSide Theatre.
July 10 – Dick Wheeler’s 50th Anniversary by Naperville Municipal Band
July 10 – Jason Max Ferdinand Singers In Concert at Wentz Concert Hall
July 10 to July 13 – Summer Sidewalk Sales in downtown Naperville.
July 10, 15, 23 – Crafternoon: Recycled Book Sun at 95th Street Library
July 11 – Washington Street Bridge Grand Reopening Celebration at 419 S. Washington Street
July 11 – Family Bingo at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center
July 11 – Naperville Summer Ale Fest at Naper Settlement
July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 – Walking play: Pride and Prejudice at The Morton Arboretum
July 12 – Puzzle Swap at 95th Street Library
July 12 – Solar Saturday by the Naperville Astronomical Association
July 12 – Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band Concert at Cantigny
July 13 – Concerts in Your Park: The Throwbacks presented by Naperville Park District
July 13 – Music on the Farm presented by The Conservation Foundation
July 13 – Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair along Water and Webster streets
July 13 – Lustgarten Foundation’s Walk for Research at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion