Storm cleanup | DuPage human case of West Nile | Last Fling volunteers needed

Storm cleanup continues following Thursday’s summer storm in Naperville

Roadways in Naperville are now open again, following yesterday’s storm, which felled trees, causing roadblocks and power outages.

According to city officials, all power outages have been resolved and roadways are clear; however, city crews are still working to clear debris in parkways. Crews are also assessing the storm damage to determine if a special pickup for debris will be needed. If so, the city will notify the public on its website, social media, and via Naper Notify.

Storms are expected again throughout the weekend.

DuPage County sees first human case of West Nile Virus this year

The DuPage County Health Department says a Glen Ellyn resident contracted the first human case of West Nile Virus reported in the county this year.

The individual, who is in their 50s, developed symptoms of the virus in mid-July.

Learn more about the disease and how to stay protected.

Naper Settlement receives $500k state grant for new programming

Naper Settlement has been awarded a $500,000 state grant for new intergenerational programs in its STEM and humanities programming.

The grant, secured in partnership with Illinois State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, will fund the creation of four new programs: Golden Days Senior Programs, Camp New Horizons, the Regional Institute for Teacher Education, and Field Trip Connect.

Find out more about the programs.

Naperville Jaycees seek volunteers for Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees are looking for volunteers for this year’s Last Fling, which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. The four-day festival features a carnival, live music, family fun, and a Labor Day Parade to cap it all off.

Roles filled by volunteers include beverage and food tent workers, special event assistants, entrance tent workers, signage, and parking attendants.

Those interested can visit the Last Fling website or email manpower@lastfling.org.

Anderson’s Bookshop announces bookmark contest

Back this summer is Anderson’s Bookshop’s “Make Our Bookmarks” contest, open to all ages.

Using a free template provided by the business, either in store or online, participants can create and submit a bookmark design. Anderson’s staff will pick the top four designs from four different age groups. From there, the public will choose the winners.

In September, the winning designs will be printed and handed out in-store as the bookshop’s complimentary bookmarks. The deadline to submit a design is Aug. 13.