Storm damage | Blood donors urgently needed | XSport sold

Severe storms leave trail of tree damage, blocked roadways throughout Naperville

Severe storms swept through the Naperville area last night, leaving a mess for homeowners in their wake, with fallen branches and downed trees seen throughout the city.

The city of Naperville reports that several roadways are currently blocked throughout the city by fallen tree debris. It will be putting out a online map of those locations within the next few hours.

Clearing roadways is the first priority for the city’s public works crews. They will then tackle clearing sidewalks and any hanging branches over roads and sidewalks, and lastly, pick up downed branches not presenting an immediate hazard.

The city says nearly 120 residents were without power as of 8:25 a.m. this morning. 94 were within the area bounded by Ogden and 6th avenues and Mill and Main Street, with power there expected to be restored within three hours or less. 24 were in a sector bounded by E. 14th and Ogden avenues and Washington and Loomis streets. Most of those customers should have power back up within four hours, though a handful will have to wait up to eight hours for restoration, due to a broken pole.

The NCTV17 news team has been out this morning gathering footage. Keep an eye on our website for a full story to come later today.

Urgent call for blood donors due to emergency shortage of type O blood

Vitalant is putting out an urgent call for blood donors, as it faces an emergency shortage of type O blood.

The nonprofit blood services provider says it saw a 30% blood donation shortfall over the Fourth of July holiday week, with low numbers of donors reported for the summer in general.

Find out more about what’s behind the shortage and how to help.

‘Storm-related’ house fire Sunday causes $150K in damages

A “storm-related” fire at a Naperville home on Sunday night caused around $150,000 in damages and left the house uninhabitable, according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department

The incident took place on the 2000 block of Schumacher Lane, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Learn more about what happened.

XSport Fitness acquired by LA Fitness

Nationwide health club chain XSport Fitness has been purchased by industry competitor LA Fitness.

The sale is effective Tuesday, July 16, according to an email sent on Thursday, July 11 to XSport Fitness members.

Read more about how this will affect current members and operations going forward.

District 203 doubles down on achievement gap review

Student achievement results from the past school year within Naperville School District 203 were discussed in depth at Monday’s board of education meeting.

On the whole, data is positive, according to officials, with positive momentum as strides to recover from pandemic-era learning loss continue. But several board members continued to call for a deeper dive of achievement gaps within different demographic groups.

According to officials, student achievement in District 203 corresponds approximately to the 75th national percentile rank across core academic areas. Students meeting or exceeding growth targets ranges from 50 to 65 in the national percentile rank.