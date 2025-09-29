Submerged car tied to cold case | Student stars with Travis Kelce | Oswald’s marks 150 years

Car pulled from Naperville lake tied to 2003 missing person’s case

A car pulled from a lake next to the Naperville Police Department on Thursday has been tied to a more than 20-year-old missing person’s case out of Berwyn.

Find out more about the connection.

Maplebrook student stars in commercial with Travis Kelce

A Naperville third-grader is sharing screen time with one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

Maplebrook student Ashton Balek got to trade lines with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a new ad for the organic sports hydration drink, Recover 180.

Hear more about his experience working with the sports superstar.

Oswald’s Pharmacy in Naperville marks 150th anniversary

Oswald’s Pharmacy, one of the oldest businesses in Naperville, marked its 150th anniversary this past weekend.

On Friday, Illinois lawmakers, Naperville officials, and community members all gathered at the business for a dedication ceremony to help commemorate their sesquicentennial.

Take a look at some of the celebrations.

Naperville police and fire welcome community at open house

The Naperville police and fire departments held their annual Public Safety Open House at the city’s Public Safety Campus on Saturday, giving visitors a chance to connect with first responders and learn safety practices along the way.

Check out some of the highlights from the event.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Oct. 1 – Ribbon Cutting for Max’s Mission murals at Rothermel Family Skate Facility

Oct. 1 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

Oct. 2 – 15th Anniversary Celebration & Ribbon Cutting for Cars of Hope at Community Christian Church Parking Lot

Oct. 2 – Public Open House on possible Naperville Park District referendum held at Fort Hill Activity Center

Oct. 3 to 4 – Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

Oct. 3 to 5 – Ghost Stories in the Park in the Dark presented by Summer Place Theatre

Oct. 4 – Cider and Ale Festival at Morton Arboretum

Oct. 4 – Moon Festival at Fox Valley Mall’s Center Park

Oct. 4 and 5 – Carmina Burana Polovtsian Dances at Belushi Performance Hall

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 – Farewell, Mr Poe Walking Play at Morton Arboretum

Oct. 5 – Forest Therapy Walk with Tea Ceremony at Knoch Knolls Park

Oct. 5 – UPA Diwali Mela 2025 at The Matrix Club