‘Teen takeover’ arrests | House fire | NCC student commons project

Arrests made in downtown Naperville Monday amid ‘teen takeover’

The Naperville Police Department made several arrests and issued multiple citations on Monday night, during a so-called “teen takeover” in downtown Naperville.

A spokesperson from the NPD said a full report on the exact number of arrests and citations would be released later today. NCTV17 will share that information as we receive it.

NCTV17 reporters observed three arrests while on the scene. Find out more about that particular incident.

Naperville house fire causes $850K in damage

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on the 2400 block of Kingsley Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire caused an estimated $850,000 in damages and left its residents displaced.

Read more about the incident.

North Central College initiates new student commons project

North Central College is planning to construct a new 60,000-square-foot student commons at the southwest corner of Chicago Avenue and Brainard Street, including an updated dining hall and student activities center.

The university’s 2024 land use plan identified the two as top priorities for the college, and construction is slated to begin this fall.

Find out more about the upcoming project.

IPSD 204 students win National PTA Reflections awards

Two students from Indian Prairie School District 204 recently received awards from the National PTA Reflections program, which has provided creative ways for students across the country to express themselves for more than 55 years.

Eugenia Perret Gentil, a second grader at Patterson Elementary, earned an award of excellence for her musical composition called “Together with The Wind.” Nithin Srinivasan, a sixth grader at Gregory Middle School, received a merit award for his piece, “Together in Unison.”

Eugenia and Nithin are among only 27 students from Illinois this year whose works were selected for national review.

Brooke Miller kicks off her next chapter after standout Northwestern career

Naperville native and Northwestern University soccer standout Brooke Miller is exploring her career options as she prepares to graduate next month.

But unlike most, Miller’s next step in her journey could be a pro sports career.

Hear about her plans for the future and learn more about her soccer journey.