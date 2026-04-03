‘Teen takeover’ arrests | New fire department device | More rain ahead

Naperville teen takeover leads to four arrests for battery

Arrests were made during a “teen takeover” event on Monday, March 30, in downtown Naperville.

According to a post from the Naperville Police Department, 300 teens and young adults were part of the event, which resulted in four juveniles being arrested for battery and multiple citations for trespassing.

Find out more about the incident and advice from the Naperville Police Department.

Naperville Fire Department implements new military-grade tourniquets

The Naperville Fire Department has added a new life-saving device to its ambulance arsenal.

Applied in under 25 seconds, the SAM junctional tourniquet is used for injuries near the armpit or pelvis, reaching arteries that a traditional tourniquet can’t reach.

Learn more about how the new tool helps during emergencies.

Indian ice cream chain coming soon to Block 59 in Naperville

Dumont Creamery and Cafe, an international Indian ice cream franchise, is preparing to open a new location at Block 59 in Naperville later this year.

The business offers a wide variety of unique, “globally-inspired” ice cream flavors, from Dubai Chocolate to South Indian filter coffee, along with other desserts like milkshakes, cakes and Bubble tea.

Read more about the upcoming addition to Block 59.

Preliminary planning underway for parksite

The Naperville Park District is in the beginning stages of planning a parksite near a new mixed-use residential development.

Tower Court Residences, a 71-unit affordable housing development for seniors and people with disabilities, is under development on 4 acres at the southeast corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street.

Terms of the development include a $140,000 cash contribution to the district for parkland use within the site. District officials at a recent meeting indicated legal counsel is in the process of reviewing contract documents.

Showers and thunderstorms expected tonight and Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely once again tonight, with temperatures reaching low around 46 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to continue into Saturday, where there is a possibility of scattered showers in the morning and afternoon.

However, Sunday appears mostly dry with no rain forecast, partly sunny skies, and a high near 51 degrees.