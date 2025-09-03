The White Sheep opens | Next steps in energy talks | Jaycees member honor

The White Sheep now open in downtown Naperville

The White Sheep is now open in downtown Naperville at 22 E Chicago Ave., Ste. 115.

The breakfast and brunch spot serves up a number of standards, along with specialty items like breakfast gnocchi and a hangover sandwich. Sweet treats like doughnuts, minicakes, and scones are also available, along with a variety of coffee and refresher flavors.

The Naperville location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional details shared on Naperville’s IMEA counterproposal, clean energy RFP

The Illinois Municipal Electric Agency likely will weigh in on last month’s contract counterproposal in Naperville in October, and next steps in the request for proposals process for clean energy options will be voted on later this month.

The two separate but related processes were discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting as timelines were discussed.

Read more about the recent discussion and what city officials had to say.

Naperville Jaycees member awarded United States JCI Senator designation

One member of the Naperville Jaycees recently received the highest honor that can be given to a member of that group.

Paul DeKruiff has been awarded the United States JCI Senator designation in recognition of his achievements within the Jaycees.

Take a look at DeKruiff receiving the honor during the Last Fling.

Construction begins for parking lot improvements at garden plots

Construction for parking lot improvements at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots is now underway.

Work began on Sept. 2 on a new permeable paver lot, which will replace the current gravel lot along West Street by the main entrance. The new lot will provide better drainage and water quality, while also improving ADA accessibility. It will also add designated parking spots for those visiting the garden plots, as well as Knoch Park.

The improvements are partially funded by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and DuPage County. The work is just part of a multi-year plan for renovations at the plots. More raised planting beds and LED lighting in the parking area are also on the horizon.

Visitors to the plots should seek alternate parking while the current work is underway.

Styrofoam recycling event planned for this Saturday

The Naperville Noon Lions and Naperville Environment and Sustainability Taskforce are holding a Styrofoam recycling event this Saturday, Sept. 6.

Rigid Styrofoam packaging and containers, and clean Styrofoam cups, clam shells, and meat trays will all be accepted. The Lions will also be taking donations of glasses, running shoes, phones, key fobs, keys, brass, hearing aids, and printer cartridges at the event.

The collection will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Route 59 Metra Station, 475 Fairway Drive.