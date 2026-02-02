Vandalism suspects sought | DuPage conservation center reopens | Groundhog Day predictions

Police seek Grinch suspect, cohorts, in repeated Naperville home vandalism

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing a Naperville home.

The house on Sleight Street has been targeted multiple times, with a suspect dressed as the Grinch caught on a doorbell camera on one occasion.

Learn more about the incidents.

New DuPage conservation center offers healing and hope for injured wildlife

The DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center, located at 525 S. Park Blvd. in Glen Ellyn, recently reopened to the public after more than two years of construction.

The center is home to both a visitors center and an animal hospital, treating sick and injured native species.

Take a look inside the space, where 11,000 patients are expected to be treated this year.

Groundhog Day predictions revealed

It’s Groundhog Day, and famous Chicago suburban groundhog Woodstock Willie has made his prediction.

Popping outside in Woodstock today, where the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day” was filmed, Willie did not see his shadow, which means an early spring is on its way.

However, well-known Pennsylvania prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, which forecasts six more weeks of winter.

For this week at least, official forecasters at the National Weather Service seem to lean more toward Phil’s prediction, with high temperatures in the Naperville area ranging from 24 to 34 degrees.

Tequila-related ordinance amendment accommodates business

The Naperville City Council recently amended a municipal ordinance pertaining to alcohol beverage sales to accommodate a local business’s plans.

The council at its Tuesday, Jan. 20, meeting voted to amend the ordinance to allow for the sale of artisanal tequila at a Class S1 – Specialty Food and Liquor Shop. Representatives with Barrel and Heritage, 21 W. Jefferson Ave., sought the text amendment.

The city’s Liquor Commission reviewed the request and gave it a favorable recommendation based on the fact that no issues have arisen since the shop began selling small-batch whiskey on the premises in 2021.

Fresh playgrounds coming to 5 IPSD 204 elementaries

Playgrounds significantly older than the students who use them are set to be replaced this summer at five elementary schools in Indian Prairie School District 204.

The school board last week approved bids totaling $723,811 to install new play structures at Builta, Fry, Peterson, White Eagle and Young elementary schools this summer.

Administrators said the playgrounds are all between 20 and 30 years old, and replacement is necessary to bring them up to standards for safety and accessibility.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Feb. 2 to Feb 8 – Naperville Restaurant Week, check website for participating restaurants

Feb. 2 to Feb. 13 – Victorian Valentine Craft Kit at DuPage County Historical Museum

Feb. 2 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Feb. 4 – September 5 at Belushi Performance Hall

Feb. 4 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

Feb. 4 – The Conservation Foundation Book Club at McDonald Farm

Feb. 4 – West Suburban Health & Wellness Expo at Sandman Sleep

Feb. 5 – Family STEM Night: Young Makers & 250 Years of Invention, at Naper Settlement

Feb. 6 – Sewn Snowman Coasters at 95th Street Library

Feb. 6 – Music Friday: Alumni Concert: A Loving Tribute to Dr. Jennifer Barnickel-Fitch at College of DuPage

Feb. 7 – Fishing: Hard Water Classic at Blackwell Forest Preserve

Feb. 7, 8 – Valentines Arts and Craft Show at Fox Valley Mall

Feb. 7 – Cirque Kalabanté at Belushi Performance Hall.

Feb. 7 – Sole Summit Sneaker Convention at Northern Illinois University Naperville Campus.

Feb. 7 – Riverwalk Viewing of Moon and Other Night Sky Objects, by Naperville Astronomical Association