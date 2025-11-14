Velvet Taco opening | Proposed park district budget | North Central triathlon team triumph

Velvet Taco opening in Block 59 on Monday

Another restaurant opening is coming to Naperville’s Block 59. Velvet Taco will be welcoming guests starting Monday, Nov. 17, at its new location at 448 South State Route 59, Suite 100.

The fast-casual spot will be serving up a variety of tacos and bowls featuring global flavors, along with its signature red velvet cake.

The first 100 patrons to stop by Monday will get a free $10 gift card for their next visit, and the first 50 will score a Velvet Taco hat. Those who can’t make it but who sign up to the restaurant’s loyalty program during opening week and make a purchase will get a free taco reward. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

Naperville Park District proposing $55.2 million 2026 budget

A presentation on the Naperville Park District’s proposed 2026 budget, totaling $55.2 million, was given at Thursday’s park board meeting.

The district is proposing a 5% tax levy increase, as well as potential user fee increases for select programs in the year ahead.

DuPage considers adding funds toward food security in 2026 budget

The DuPage County Board is considering adding funds in the fiscal year 2026 budget toward food security.

The recent government shutdown and the recent historically high use of local food pantries have been cited with the proposal on the table.

IPSD 204 extends busing contract with First Student

Bus riders in Indian Prairie School District 204 will hop aboard First Student buses for another year under a contract extension the school board approved last week.

Administrators recommended the extension because of First Student’s “reliability of service, excellent safety record and the advantages of this partnership to the district,” according to a board memo.

The contract will cost $28.8 million — a 5% increase over transportation costs this year.

North Central College women’s triathlon wins fourth straight national championship

North Central College women’s triathlon brought home the 2025 Collegiate Division III National Championship, the fourth consecutive title for the Cardinals. The NCC program has now won seven national championships since its inception in 2016.

Senior Bethany Sneed helped the Cardinals by winning the Individual Division III National Championship with a time of 1:10.13.