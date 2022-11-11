Veterans Day Ceremony | Operation Green Light | Santa Arrival Celebration

Veterans Day Ceremony

Naperville will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. today at Veterans Park.

The event is a joint effort of the Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873.

NCTV17 will carry the ceremony live on air, online, and on our Facebook page.

Operation Green Light

Will County is taking part in “Operation Green Light,” a nationwide initiative to light up buildings in green as a show of support for veterans.

Throughout November, several Will County facilities like the Courthouse, County Office Building, and Sunny Hill Nursing Home will be illuminated in green each night. Residents can take part as well, by changing one light bulb either inside or outside their home.

Will County is also planning a Veterans Rights Seminar to help local veterans learn about available resources. State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, State Representative Natalie Manley, and local veterans organizations are co-hosting the event with the county.

It will take place on November 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Grand Haven Clubhouse at 1520 Grand Haven Rd. in Romeoville. Registration information can be found at this link.

Santa Arrival Celebration At Fox Valley

Santa Claus will be making his arrival today at Fox Valley Mall. The man in red will take up residence in a special “Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa” display near Macy’s.

He’ll get a special celebratory welcome today between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the mall, arriving via the Fox Valley Express Train. There will be a dance party with costumed-characters, balloon-twisting elves, face painters and live reindeer there to say a special hello, with the public welcome to join in.

Those attending can also get a take-home goodie bag, cookies, and hot cocoa while supplies last. Today’s welcome event is free.

Professional paid photos with Santa will also be offered today and throughout the holiday season. Reservations through the Fox Valley website are recommended, but not required.

Park Board Proposes 6% Increase in Tax Levy

The Naperville Park District’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a resolution to propose at 6% increase in the tax levy, in the amount of $23.23 million. But district officials say the final figure, which will be officially approved next month, may come in lower.

The reason explained for the 6% figure is to capture any new valuation growth, particularly from new construction, across the district. At this time, the full amount of new valuation growth is now fully known, but will come into sharper focus next month when commissioners approve the final tax levy ordinance.

If approved as stands, the average homeowner would see about a $17 increase in their property tax bill.

The park board also discussed the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget which totals $47 million and includes $12.8 million worth of capital improvement projects.

$120,00 Donation For Centennial Park Skate Facility

Naperville’s park board also discussed a proposed $120,000 contribution from the Rothermel Family Fund via the DuPage Foundation for the planned renovations to the Centennial Park Skate Facility.

As part of the proposal, the venue would be renamed the Rothermel Family Skate Facility.

At the district’s upcoming Dec. 8 meeting, commissioners will take a preliminary vote on the proposal, which sets the stage for a 60-day public comment period on the matter.

The Rothermel Family has donated to other projects in the past, including pickleball courts at the Frontier Sports Complex.

Centennial Park’s existing skate facility, located just west of Centennial Beach, was constructed in 2004. Due to heavy use, the site is now ready for an upgrade to address wear and tear.