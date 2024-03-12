Warriors to state championship | Regional College Fair | Fashion Brunch

Warriors Hockey Club competes in state championship Wednesday

The Warriors Hockey Club is heading back to the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI) State Championship.

The Warriors defeated Illinois West rival the Naperville Hockey Club 5-2 in the Blackhawk Cup Combined Division semifinals on March 5.

The team, made up of players from Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley high schools, advances to the championship game on Wednesday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the United Center where they will face off against Chicago North.

North Central College hosts Illinois Regional College Fair

North Central College is hosting the Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) on Wednesday, March 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Residence Hall/Recreation Center at 440 S. Brainard St.

Representatives from nearly 200 colleges and universities will speak with students about the admissions and transfer processes. Questions about the college search process and financial aid will be answered by professional staff.

The free event is open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to register online, where they can also plug in information to find their best fit among the colleges and universities and get connected with admissions offices.

Fashion Brunch – Spring Edition

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is partnering with 20 apparel businesses for the Fashion Brunch – Spring Edition. Tickets went on sale this morning for the event on Saturday, April 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House.

Find out more, including what to expect at the spring fashion show.

DuPage County 2024 Scholarship Program

DuPage County is accepting applications for its college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $2,500 and will help cover school expenses for a semester or quarter.

Learn more about the DuPage County Scholarship Program and how to apply.

Naperville Municipal Band hosts Winter Concert

The Naperville Municipal Band will perform its annual Winter Concert on Sunday, March 17 at 3 pm in the Metea Valley High School Auditorium.

Director Emily Binder leads the band, which will be joined by the Metea Valley High School Bands for the concert, titled “A Salute To Lifelong Musicianship.”

This will be the band’s first official concert since the passing of longtime Director Ron Keller and announcer Ann Lord, the Mistress of Ceremonies.