Washington St. Bridge lanes open | Gas tax increase | Neuqua alum gets summer NBA contract

All lanes of Washington Street Bridge now open

Just in time for the Fourth of July, all five lanes over the Washington Street Bridge are now open.

Pedestrians will find that access to sidewalks on both sides of the bridge from Chicago to Aurora avenues is now available as well. Entries into driveways and Riverwalk connections have also been restored.

The city noted that due to a few minor touch-ups like power washing and traffic signal adjustments, drivers may see an occasional lane closure over the next few weeks. But the majority of the work on the bridge, which started in spring of 2023, is now complete.

Illinois drivers to see gas tax hike starting today

Illinois drivers will see a slight jump in prices at the pump, with an annual increase in the state gas tax taking effect today.

The tax went up about 2.69%, boosting the tax rate by 1.3 cents per gallon. Illinois’ gas tax will now be 48.3 cents per gallon. Diesel fuel tax moves up to 55.8 cents per gallon.

Cooking fire causes $100K in damage at Naperville apartments

A cooking fire at a Naperville apartment complex Monday morning left four units uninhabitable and caused $100,000 in damages.

The fire started at an apartment in the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive.

Learn more about the incident.

Rotary Club of Naperville welcomes new president, recognizes members

The Rotary Club of Naperville welcomed a new president and honored several of its members for their work in the community at a dinner last Thursday at Naper Settlement.

Find out who stepped into the presidential role and which Rotarians received accolades.

DuPage County awards funds to Naperville nonprofit

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday, June 24, awarded $40,000 to the Naperville-based Career & Networking Center for the organization’s Empower the Job Seeker program.

The funds will assist the center in expanding the program for countywide residents who are unemployed, underemployed, or seeking a career transition.

The funds were awarded as a part of a package of appropriations within the County Board’s Member Initiatives program that provides money toward various nonprofits. County Board member Dawn DeSart, representing District 5, recommended the Career & Networking Center.

Neuqua Valley alum John Poulakidas signs NBA Summer League contract with the Los Angeles Clippers

After an All-Ivy League season, Neuqua Valley alum and Yale basketball star John Poulakidas signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, joining their NBA Summer League roster.

The Summer League tips off on July 10, as the former Wildcat hopes to earn a training camp roster spot for the upcoming season.

Learn more about Poulakidas’ rise through the basketball ranks.