Will County Courthouse demolition | DuPage forest preserve budget | Wet Christmas ahead

Interior demolition of former Will County Courthouse underway

Interior demolition of the former Will County Courthouse at 14 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet has begun. Though local preservationists had fought to try and save the more than 50-year-old structure, local historic landmark status for the building was denied, and permits and approvals to begin the demolition process were approved, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

An ad hoc courthouse committee with the county board has plans to put up one last fight for the building before the exterior demolition begins. They’ll be meeting next week on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Though there is no set demolition timeline, a spokesperson for the county executive’s office told the Tribune that exterior demolition will likely start in January.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County approves budget, keeps taxes flat

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its $136.2 million budget for 2024. Find out what the funds will be used for, and how the district was able to keep property taxes flat.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar offers moving runway of selections

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar opened its 54th U.S. location at 1211 E. Ogden Ave. Suite 101 in early November. Take a look at the moving runway which offers guests sushi selections, as well as the other tech touches in house.

Donation helps fund Christmas meals to area seniors, those in need

The holidays will be merrier for many thanks to a $500 donation from the Nagle Family Fund of DuPage Foundation in partnership with the Naperville Outdoor Alliance.

They contributed to the fund for the annual Christmas Meal Program, which is run by the Naperville Park District and Naperville YMCA. This year the group will provide 450 free meals to area seniors and those in need.

The program relies on community donations and the help of volunteers, who will deliver the meals on Saturday, Dec. 24.

More of a wet than white Christmas ahead, forecasters say

It’s a rainy Friday ahead, with steady rain expected from noon through the rest of the day. Today’s high will be 45 degrees.

The skies should clear over the weekend as temperatures rise, with a Saturday high of 50, and a Sunday high of 57. But it looks like it will be a wet Christmas rather than a white one, as forecasters predict more rain on Monday with an unseasonably high temperature of 52.

Happy holidays from NCTV17!

Happy holidays from NCTV17! We’ll be taking a break from news updates over Christmas through New Year’s, returning on Jan. 3.