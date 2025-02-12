Winter weather wallop | Hyde’s name to be removed from courthouse | Punny plow names

Naperville’s Public Works crew prepares for winter weather wallop

Naperville’s Public Works department anticipates a busy day ahead in light of the winter weather advisory for the Naperville area from 9 a.m. today through 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The latest forecast is predicting three to six inches of snow for our area with the chance for it to mix with or change to freezing drizzle this evening. Travel throughout the day will be hazardous, with drivers advised to increase following distance and allow extra time, taking it slow. Road conditions throughout the state can be checked on the Getting Around Illinois website.

DuPage County Board votes to remove Henry Hyde’s name from courthouse

A former Illinois politician will no longer have his name associated with one of DuPage County’s government buildings after a contentious round of discussion and a decisive vote at a DuPage County Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The late Congressman Henry Hyde, a longtime DuPage County resident who had a more than 30-year career in politics, had his name attached to the courthouse in Wheaton. The board voted 10-5 in favor of the removal, with two abstentions and one member absent.

Naperville man killed after car crashes through fence past T-intersection

A Naperville man was killed Monday night when his car crashed through a fence in south Naperville, after going through a T-intersection.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of 103rd Street and Book Road.

Naperville anticipates $535K in federal community development funds in 2025

Affordable housing, ADA accessibility improvements, and facility renovations for local nonprofits are among some of the anticipated uses in Naperville for this year’s allocation of community development block grant (CDBG) funds from the federal government.

After holding a pair of public hearings, the city council on Tuesday, Feb. 4, approved a pair of documents that set the stage for CDBG funding priorities in 2025 and beyond.

Blood drive at Fry Family YMCA on Thursday

The Fry Family YMCA, in partnership with Senator Laura Ellman, is holding a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held in the gym of the YMCA, located at 2120 W. 95th St.

Though many blood donor slots are full, there are several openings for power red donors. This type of donation calls for those with type A negative, B negative, or O blood. In it, two units of red blood cells are collected, but most of the plasma and platelets are returned to the donor.

Those interested in donating can register on the American Red Cross site, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those giving blood from now through Feb. 28 will get a $15 e-gift card.

Punny names for city snowplows, courtesy of IPSD 204 students

As city snowplows are clearing the streets of snow today, you may spot some fun new names adorning some of them. The city partnered with Indian Prairie School District 204 to have a plow naming contest.

The winning names include:

Frosty the Snowplow (Brookdale)

Scoop . . . I Did It Again! (Clow)

Blizzard of Oz (Fry)

Chilly WATTSon (May Watts)

Seymore Snow (Patterson)

Kendall Plowtriots (Kendall)

City staff say they hope to involve Naperville School District 203 to come up with the next round of names for more snowplows.