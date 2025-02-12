Naperville public works preparing for snow, asks for residents’ cooperation

The City of Naperville’s Department of Public Works is getting set for a Wednesday winter weather advisory.

“They are preparing today for when that weather hits tomorrow,” said Kate Schultz, spokesperson for the city.

Wednesday weather predictions

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service is forecasting three to six inches of accumulating snow, possibly heavy at times, beginning around 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, with an advisory in place through Thursday at 3 a.m. This could make for a difficult Wednesday evening commute.

24 trucks, including both plow and salt trucks, will be making their rounds in 12-hour shifts, starting with the main roads with the busiest traffic before moving on to neighborhood streets. An additional 40 pickup trucks will be helping to plow cul-de-sacs.

“We really appreciate our residents’ patience during these events,” said Schultz. “We are working as efficiently as possible.”

Advice for motorists

The city asks that motorists drive slower than usual and don’t “crowd the plow.”

“Please make sure you give the plows room to do their job because they’re making the roads safe for you, the motoring public,” said Schultz.

It’s also helpful, they say, for drivers to avoid parking on the street.

“Our plows will plow around those cars so that’s where you get piles and things like that. If the streets are clear of cars, it’s easier and the roads can be treated quicker,” said Schultz.

Residents can keep up-to-date on any winter weather operations underway through the city of Naperville’s winter weather updates page, social media platforms, or by signing up for Naper Notify alerts.

Public works ongoing monitoring

The city’s public works crews will continue to monitor both the forecasts and real-time conditions as they play out over the next couple days. In the meantime, garbage collection for Wednesday morning has moved up an hour earlier in an effort to finish and get the garbage trucks off the road sooner.

