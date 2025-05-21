‘Zero-tolerance’ for lawlessness | Grocery tax replacement recommendation | NCTV17’s Liz Spencer to exit

Naperville police’s ‘zero-tolerance’ stance on lawlessness this summer

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the department he heads up will have a “zero-tolerance” policy this summer in cases of youth committing unlawful acts.

Arres’ comments, delivered at Tuesday’s city council meeting, came on the heels of two weekend incidents — each involving large groups of youth and young adults — that resulted in arrests and citations.

Naperville Financial Advisory Board recommends grocery tax replacement

The Naperville Financial Advisory Board has recommended implementing a local 1% tax to replace the current state grocery tax, which is set to end on Jan. 1, 2026.

City staff estimates losing the state tax could result in a $6.5 million reduction in general fund revenue.

New borrowing to fuel referendum-funded projects in Dist. 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 is on the cusp of borrowing the first big chunk of up to $420 million in voter-approved loans to fund safety, security and infrastructure work throughout the district.

School board members on Monday night approved parameters to issue $156.5 million in series 2025 bonds.

Naperville VFW seeking Medal of Honor for Post 3873 namesake

Members of the Naperville VFW are pushing for the namesake of their post to receive the military’s highest award.

Marine Corps veteran and VFW Post 3873 member Lew Breese of Naperville has been leading the charge to recognize Army 1st Lt. Oliver Julian “Judd” Kendall with the Medal of Honor.

NCTV17’s Liz Spencer announces her next chapter

After 23 years of telling Naperville’s stories and building community connections, NCTV17’s Executive Director Liz Spencer has announced she will begin the next chapter of her journey at the end of the year.

Buddy Poppy sales launch today

Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 has kicked off its annual Buddy Poppy campaign in the run up to Memorial Day. Volunteers will be seeking donations for the time-honored red poppies at various locations in Naperville through Sunday.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation , declaring May 21-25 as VFW Poppy Days, in recognition of the long-running tradition, which first began in 1922. Disabled veterans assemble the Buddy Poppies, and campaign proceeds go directly toward veterans and their families. The flowers serve as a symbol of remembrance for fallen service members.